Interior Climate Test Engineer
2024-06-12
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Who we are
Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT) provides Volvo Group Trucks with state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, product planning and purchasing services, as well as aftermarket product support. We are a global team with energy, passion and drive, and with the aim to improve customer satisfaction.
We are a team of NVH specialists and Climate test engineers within Complete Vehicle at Volvo Group Trucks Technology. All together we are about 20 team members currently. We have a strong team spirit and a family atmosphere within the group, where we support each other and we share our knowledge and experiences. We are now looking for a Test engineer within Interior Climate to join our team in Gothenburg - is it you?
What you will do
The responsibilities you will have in the role as a Test engineer within Interior Climate testing are both complex and fun! In this role you need to fully understand how the HVAC system operates and how to verify it's performance. As a test engineer you are expected to work with the whole chain of the verification, from the planning phase to the execution. Climate testing, preparation for the test, documentation and reporting of results as well as participating in climate expeditions is part of your daily work. In order to succeed in this role you need to continuously develop your knowledge and skills according to the company's knowledge within your area of expertise.
Who you are
In this role you need to be communicative in order to explain complex measurement issues and solutions to your peer engineers in a way that enables non climate testing specialists being able to utilize the information. Further you need to be able to collaborate effectively with your colleagues both within and outside the team as well as working independently.
In order to thrive in this role we see that you are able to adapt to sudden changes in planning and tasks due to external factors. We see that you work flexibly and enjoy problem solving.
You take ownership for your tasks and you are committed to deliver results even when facing challenging situations.
We believe you have the following knowledge and experience:
• Bachelor's degree within Mechanical or Electrical Engineering
• At least 3 years of experience within vehicle climate testing
• Communicate in English fluently
• Car drivers license is a requirement
• Knowledge of vehicle HVAC system operation and function is a merit
• Be prepared to travel approximately 6 weeks/year
• Truck drivers license is a merit
At Volvo we are actively working to establish groups that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in our differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality.
For further information about the position, please contact:
Janos Turcsany, Group Manager NVH and Climate, janos.turcsany@volvo.com
Last application date: June 30th.
Last application date: June 30th.

Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
