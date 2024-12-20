Interim Sourcing Manager
ValueOne AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2024-12-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ValueOne AB i Södertälje
, Botkyrka
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
ValueOne is looking for an Interim Sourcing Manager on behalf of our client south of Stockholm. The assignment must be filed as soon as possible and lasts for about six months.
ValueOne specializes in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We provide our customers with services across three main areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, and the development of supply chain strategies, methods, and processes.
As a consultant at ValueOne, you will join a professional, ambitious team of leading experts in purchasing and logistics. We offer:
A competitive, market-influenced salary.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Wellness allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Networking opportunities with skilled colleagues and supply chain professionals through events and lectures.
Access to world-class, tailored education and courses in supply chain management through our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The Role
As Interim Sourcing Manager you will be working with purchasing of direct material.
In this role, you will:
Lead and participate in key projects
Manage supplier-related matters, including handling price increase requests and negotiations.
Represent the procurement team in communications with internal stakeholders at various organizational levels.
Experience and Competencies
To succeed in this role, you need proven experience in sourcing or procurement within the manufacturing industry. Expertise as a strategic or tactical buyer is essential. You should also have experience working in complex, large-scale organizations. In addition, a solid understanding of supply chain processes, industrial operations, and commercial strategies is important.
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is mandatory, while proficiency in Swedish is advantageous. A Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Economics, Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, or a related field is preferred. Additionally, you should have strong skills in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel and PowerPoint.
To thrive in this position, you need excellent organizational and problem-solving abilities, along with the capacity to manage multiple tasks and collaborate effectively with colleagues and stakeholders. A structured, results-driven approach to your work will be key to your success.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application! If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact Frank Hemgren on +46 070 748 18 91 or 010-332 29 20. Please note that to apply for this position, you must be an EU citizen or hold a valid Swedish work permit. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valueone AB
(org.nr 556787-5264), http://www.valueone.se Arbetsplats
ValueOne AB Jobbnummer
9077010