Interim Sales Enablement Specialist
Benifex Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Benifex Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Who are Benifex? We are a fast-moving technology company, and one of the most successful providers of online reward and benefits solutions in the world. We believe that everyone deserves an exceptional experience at work, every day, and build workplace technology that makes this happen. Benifex's mission is to build remarkable experiences that employees love. Today Benifex supports more than five million employees in over 3,000 organisations across more than 100 countries. To help us on our quest to be the best, we need brilliant people on board and that's where you come in.
We are looking for a Sales Enablement Specialist to join our growing team and help us elevate the impact of our sales and customer success organization. This role will focus primarily on the Nordics while also contributing to global enablement initiatives. You will play a key role in driving onboarding, ongoing training, and the adoption of new methodologies and tools across our teams. In this role, you will report to the Head of Enablement in the UK. This is a temporary position for 1 year, with the possibility to be extended. Responsibilities
Create, program, and deliver onboarding and ongoing enablement sessions for Sales and Customer Success teams.
Drive the successful delivery of a formalized Customer Success Academy, including onboarding programs and training material in our CMS (including supporting training and best practice sharing).
Support the rollout and adoption of MEDDICC across the global sales team.
Work closely with Sales, Marketing, Product Marketing, and Revenue Operations to ensure alignment of enablement initiatives.
Requirements
Previous sales experience, for example, in an Account Executive or Account Manager role.
Solid understanding of enablement and/or training delivery (hands-on experience is a strong plus).
Strong project management skills with the ability to structure and prioritize effectively.
Experience with stakeholder management and the ability to gather insights on products, tools, and priorities.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (ability to create professional content and enablement materials is a strong plus).
Fluent in English with high proficiency in Swedish (both written and spoken).
It's a bonus if you also have Ability to design and present impactful enablement sessions that improve sales performance.
We are looking for someone who is highly organized, ensuring that projects are launched and delivered on time to uplift sales performance. You bring creativity to the role, driving innovation in the production and delivery of onboarding and training programs. At the same time, you take initiative, identifying key opportunities to deliver growth and pace. As part of a small team, you will thrive by acting decisively and working autonomously.
Perks of being a Benifexer
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid working model.
Collective agreement.
Generous wellness allowance.
30 days vacation.
ITP1 pension.
Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings.
Volunteer Days - Two paid days annually to give back to the community.
Practical information Start: From October Extent: Full-time, 100% (hybrid office) Location: Stockholm, Gothenburg or Malmö
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benifex Sweden AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://benifex.com/ Arbetsplats
Benifex Kontakt
Pernilla Nilsson pernillanilsson@benifex.com Jobbnummer
9487850