Interim Head of Customer Engagement
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-24
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We are seeking an experienced, customer-centric leader to join the Customer Experience team. If you are deeply committed to customer excellence, bring strong leadership capabilities, understand customer communication and support operations, and take pride in delivering high-quality experiences that create real business value, this may be the ideal next step in your career.In this role, you will be part of the CX leadership team, leading a group of specialists and collaborating closely within an agile organizational structure. You will report directly to the Global Head of Customer Experience and play a key role in shaping how the company supports, engages, and communicates with customers worldwide.
The position is based at the Global Headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. The organization operates within a hybrid working model that balances the advantages of in-person collaboration with the flexibility of remote work. What matters most is having the right time, tools, and trust to deliver exceptional results - and to do so in an environment where you can thrive.
Assignment description and main responsibilities
In this role, you will drive the global Customer Engagement agenda by leading specialist teams in customer communication and support, ensuring strong operational alignment between HQ and markets. You will secure the prerequisites needed for efficient operations and play a central role in future-proofing and delivering strategies that strengthen customer support and communication to drive loyalty, customer satisfaction and world-class operations. You are a leader in your field and come with extensive experience and know-how always ready to engage, improve and constructively guide teams forward.
Key Deliverables
Deliver on Customer Engagement OKRs and strategic priorities
Drive and implement customer support and communication strategies
Market governance and performance management
Lead specialist teams within customer communication and support
Ensure operational prerequisites and frameworks are in place for effective execution
Manage and optimize the budget for Customer Engagement initiatives, ensuring effective allocation and cost control
Responsible for ownership resolution areas within commercial goodwill, technical goodwill and buybacks
We believe you have
A bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Communication, Customer Experience, or a related field
Minimum 3 years people management experience
At least 5-7 years of experience in customer engagement, customer support, customer communication, or a similar CX-focused role, preferably at a senior or leadership level
Strong knowledge of customer engagement frameworks, communication principles, and support operations
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Experience collaborating across multiple countries, cultures, and time zones
Other requirements
Preferably experience in coordinating urgent response and delivering clear, timely communication under pressure.
Contact center experience, understanding performance driving concepts and KPIs
A high level of discretion when handling confidential or sensitive information
Experience in handling escalated customer cases
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "quest 7883". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659)
Göteborg (visa karta
)
123 45 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Quest Consulting info@quest.se Jobbnummer
9817277