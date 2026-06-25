Interface Planner
Avaron AB / Byggjobb / Boden Visa alla byggjobb i Boden
2026-06-25
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, Älvsbyn
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a central role in making critical schedule dependencies visible across a complex industrial or construction project environment. The focus is on coordinating interfaces between areas and functions so that handovers, constraints, milestone logic, and cross-area risks are identified early and followed up in a structured way.
This role sits close to planning, construction, commissioning, and interface management. You will not own the integrated project schedule, but you will play an important part in strengthening the planning inputs that help the project move forward with fewer surprises and clearer ownership. It is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy working at the intersection of planning and delivery, where your coordination creates real impact across the project.
Job DescriptionYou will establish and maintain the schedule interface register and dependency log.
You will coordinate a regular schedule interface cadence together with Project Controls, area teams, construction, and commissioning.
You will identify gaps in cross-area milestone logic, dependency risks, and handover constraints before they affect key deliveries.
You will make sure construction and commissioning interface needs are reflected in planning routines.
You will turn interface risks into clear planning inputs, actions, and escalation points.
You will support the 6-week lookahead interface process with a focus on dependency management and milestone logic.
You will provide regular schedule interface reporting to interface leadership and IMS leadership.
You will help ensure that interface actions are aligned with Project Controls governance and that responsibilities are clear.
RequirementsExperience in planning, project controls, or schedule coordination within large industrial or construction projects.
Strong understanding of schedule logic, dependencies, milestones, and handovers.
Ability to work with Primavera P6, MS Project, or equivalent project planning tools.
A structured approach to dependency management and action tracking.
Ability to collaborate effectively across planning and delivery teams.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7973113-2071851". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Boden Central Station (visa karta
)
961 61 BODEN Jobbnummer
9979768