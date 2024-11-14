Intelligent Automation Development Leader
Company Description
Inter IKEA Group brings together three core businesses: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together, we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Finance organisation.
IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA, we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles.
Job Description
The Intelligence Automation Centre of Excellence has the assignment to create value by providing automation solutions and simplify the life of our IKEA co-worker, working hand in hand with the business and product teams.
This role includes essential duties and responsibilities:
Lead, mentor, and manage a team of UiPath test automation engineers, fostering professional growth and maintaining high levels of motivation and team cohesion.
Develop and implement a strategic roadmap for test automation using UiPath's suite of tools, ensuring alignment with organizational objectives and quality standards.
Prioritize and allocate resources for test automation projects to ensure timely and efficient delivery.
Oversee the design, development, and maintenance of UiPath-based automated test frameworks and test scripts.
Establish and promote best practices, standards, and guidelines for test automation within UiPath to ensure high-quality software delivery.
Stay current with UiPath updates, industry trends, and emerging technologies in test automation and advocate for their incorporation as beneficial.
Develop and maintain reporting mechanisms to track the progress and effectiveness of test automation initiatives
Provide detailed reports and actionable insights to management on the status of automated testing efforts, including successes and areas needing improvement.
Drive initiative related to exploration and POC for new areas in the field of Test automation.
Manage escalations and ensure proper resolutions.
Manage project scope in Agile ways to deliver on project timelines and goals.
Co-ordinate & Lead team (Onshore/Offshore) and manage timely delivery.
In this role you will report to our Intelligent Automation Service Area manager in Data & Technology at IKEA Supply.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board!
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
To be successful in this role, we believe you MUST have:
Minimum of 8 years of technical hands-on experience in Intelligent Automation technologies and overall experience of 10 years.
Strong understanding of IA technologies and chat functionalities/capabilities
Experience of leading development team.
Proven experience in test automation, software development, or a related area, with a strong understanding of QA methodologies and best practices.
Experience from modern development techniques such as Agile and DevOps.
Proven ability to work with emerging technology capabilities, rapidly testing and learning, and scaling innovative solutions.
Experience working with programming languages (and good understanding of development concepts and supporting tools such as Git, Visual Studio, Jira, working with REST APIs.
Excellent communication and technical demonstration skills.
Experience working with Intelligent automation technologies RPA, AI, ML and products like UiPath, Microsoft Power platform.
You should also be able to make advanced technical solutions understood and embraced by both technical and non-technical co-workers.
As a person you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
Additional information
This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest November 24th, 2024. You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to send in your question in the Smart Recruiters system.
