Integration Specialist
2023-04-21
We are now looking for an Integration Specialist to join our team.
Are you driven, curious, and solution oriented ?
Do you also have previous experience working within integrations or have a technical interest? Then you might be the last we're looking for!
The role
As an Integration Specialist, you will work with a variety of interesting and fun integration configurations and setups. Your workdays will be filled with various, fast-paced and stimulating tasks in a dynamic and diverse work environment together with motivated people. At Benify, you get the opportunity to work with a technically challenging platform that gives you great opportunities to further develop your existing technical knowledge. You will work with internal and external parties and be a technical anchor to our customers to deliver integrations, new functionality and solve existing challenges in our application warehouse.
In your daily work, you will work in agile projects and cross-functionally with other teams to deliver the right data flow and flexible solutions for our customers, globally. As an Integration Specialist, you will :
• Be the problem solver and technical anchor in dialogue with internal and external parties
• Deliver new or modified functionality to customers
• Work with file and data transfers through SFTP and, or APIs
• Set up access and authentication through SSO or Bank ID
• Configurate and code in Java or JSP for customer-specific customization's
What's in it for you?
• Generous health & wellness contribution
• Flexible hybrid working model
• Company innovation days & conferences
• Collaborative culture
• A diverse, energetic and fun team
• Competitive salary
Sound interesting?
At Benify, you get the opportunity to work at an organization where everyone contributes to our success, where everyone helps each other and has fun while doing it. We know that it is our employees who make Benify successful. We not only welcome your ideas, but we also encourage them. Your development is up to you - your initiative, drive, and curiosity are all key factors to your development at Benify, where the opportunities are limitless. We're proud of our culture at Benify, and we're confident you will be too. Come and join us and make a difference!
You
To succeed in the role as an Integration Specialist, we see that you possess strong problem-solving skills and do not hesitate to take the initiative whenever you see an opportunity for improvements. You like to work with a wide range of tasks and have the ability to deliver trustworthy integration solutions to production with high-quality. We see that you are service-oriented and create good relationships with both customers, suppliers and business stakeholders. Additionally, you enjoy working in agile teams as much as running the work independently in a spirit of entrepreneurship.
We also see that you have some of the below:
• Experience from system integration and have the ability to deal with large amounts of structured data with varying quality
• Good knowledge in English, both orally and written
• Coding skills (preferably in Java, JSP or C#)
• Working with Jira (or similar systems) is meritorious
• Relevant educational background within Computer Science, Software Development or another technical field
Come help us make peoples' lives easier and more beneficial! Welcome to Benify!
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match!
Extent: Full time
Sounds like a good match?
Apply by sending your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date, so make sure you apply today. Personality and logical tests are applied in this recruitment process.
If you have any questions about the role, or want to find out more what it's like to work at Benify, please contact amele.missode@benify.com
(Talent Acquisition Specialist). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Amele Missode amele.missode@benify.com Jobbnummer
7688840