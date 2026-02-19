Integration Developer, Lund
At Axis Communications, we are driven by our passion for innovating tomorrow's solutions for a smarter and safer world. Central to our success is our ability to effectively manage business processes and securely transfer data and information between our systems and across our organization. We are currently seeking an Integration Developer to join us at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden.
Your future team
You will join a newly established group Integration & Automation that is dedicated to developing integrations and automate business processes. We are working cross functional with systems spanning the entire company. Our team is part of our Data-driven Architecture organization, which falls within the IS/IT organization led by our CIO.
What will you do?
As an Integration Developer you will work with our Integration Platform to design and implement modern integrations both between internal systems but also to and from our partners. You will work with cloud and hybrid integrations. Creating documentation and test cases for your work. The job also requires troubleshooting and maintenance of integrations in a production environment.
Collaboration with technical system owners as well as other developers and architects. As we are still forming our foundation you will have an opportunity to influence the design and architecture of our platform.
Who are you?
At Axis, our culture is grounded in strong core values and a unique team spirit, fostering a down-to-earth atmosphere alongside a high level of ambition. We seek a collaborative team player with an open, mature, and generous attitude, driven by personal growth and aspirations. These traits are vital for success in your future role. Additionally, you should be technically skilled and comfortable taking ownership of initiatives. Effective communication in a fast-moving and international company should come naturally to you.
Preferably you have knowledge in these areas:
* System-to-System integration patterns and practices
* Azure Integration Services (Logic Apps, API Management, Service Bus, etc.)
* API contract design and schema definition
* Applying Enterprise Integration Patterns in real-world scenarios
* Programming experience in C#
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
