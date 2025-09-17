Integration Developer at Oatly
2025-09-17
WHY OATLY?
Across the world people's consumption habits and diets are evolving to be more plant-based. Enter Oatly, the #1 oat based dairy alternative producer in the world with products spanning multiple categories.
We're determined on being part of the discussion on the long-term future of the food and beverage industry. To keep this movement going, we need more brilliant minds to come work with us to keep the momentum going and the Oatly flowing.
Our sole purpose as a company is to make it easy for people to turn what they eat and drink into personal moments of healthy joy without recklessly taxing the planet's resources in the process.
Sustainability, nutritional health and trust are at the heart of what we do. We are building a culture that constantly upgrades each other so we can upgrade the planet. This is a company that shows great respect and a fearless approach to make positive change. Does this feel exciting? Well, this is where you come in.
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO DO
The purpose of this role is to lead the ongoing implementation and continuous improvement of our IT integrations landscape. You'll ensure our systems not only support but elevate our business goals, bringing strategic direction, technical know-how, and a sharp eye for value creation.
Here's the main elements of the role...
Manage & maintain existing integrations
Be involved as the reference point in all parts of projects from an integration perspective. From requirements specification to implementation and testing
Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, define scope, and ensure successful project delivery.
Ensure quality and compliance through testing, validation, and regular audits, including SOX compliance and collaboration with auditors.
Possess advanced knowledge in Azure Integration Services and relevant extensions
But, you know. These are just the things we can think of right now! This might be the job today, but tomorrow brings more change, so being light on your feet and willing to embrace the unknown is a verrrrrry big help.
In this role, you will report into our Business Solutions & Delivery Director with a close connection to our Integration Lead. The location for this role is Malmö HQ.
This next section is for all the bullet point lovers out there...
WHAT WE NEED YOU TO BRING TO THE TABLEWe are looking for you who have at least a Bachelor's degree in IT or a related field. We also look for someone who combines strategic thinking with a hands-on mindset and a passion for solving complex problems. With strong communication skills and a collaborative spirit, you build trust across teams and drive results. You also bring leadership, structure, and a sharp analytical eye - plus the ability to turn technical challenges into real business value.
Other key competencies & experiences:
Experience in working with Azure Integration Services.
Experience in working with automated CI/CD pipelines, Visual Studio, Postman, and Azure ServiceBus Explorer.
Proficiency in working with ITIL processes, as we are a SOX-compliant company.
Experience with Electronic Data Interchange (EDI).
Understanding of the ecosystem and ownership of solutions that are bolt-on, ISVs, etc.
WHO WE NEED YOU TO BEWe think your oatsomeness is built upon the following qualities: You are a passionate advocate for sustainability who strives to create societal shifts and drive the plant-based revolution.
You have problem-solving skills essential for identifying root causes and implementing effective solutions.
You are a self-starter who enjoys building from scratch and implementing sustainable processes, structures, and tools.
You are highly collaborative and understand that our success as a company depends on our ability to work together to find innovative solutions.
You are an entrepreneur at heart, with the know-how to create forward momentum and the stamina to relentlessly drive the process.
You are comfortable with ambiguity and chaos, energized by the challenge of building something lasting that benefits both the world and its people.
To be the perfect fit for Oatly, we believe you have a thirst for knowledge and are a result-driven person with high integrity. You thrive with a hands-on approach, even in times of rapid change. Your social competence allows you to work effectively both independently and collaboratively.
Finally,we hope that you share our values and have a great interest to carry out our mission in order to make the world a little bit better.
Another bulleted list felt redundant, so we made this page talking about all the benefits we offer to sweeten the deal of working with us before you apply - if you're curious, check out this fancy page right here!
YOUR APPLICATION
Phew! Well done if you've got this far. We're glad we've still got your attention because we've got one last super important point to make.
As you can probably tell, we're a norm-breaking company. For us, diversity and differences are an obvious asset. We know that amazing candidates can sometimes be put off applying for a job unless they can tick every box, and that makes us really sad. So please trust your gut and pop in your application if it's feeling right. If you have the curiosity, passion, and collaborative spirit, let's do this together! It will be fun!
Last day of application: 1st of October.
We treat all candidates equally: If you are interested, please apply through our application system - any correspondence should come from there. This will ensure that the candidate experience is smooth and fair to everyone!
Love Oatly XOXO
