Integration Coordinator for EE and Software
2024-09-13
.
Cyber Security Certification & China initiative integration at EE & SW Integration (EEPI)
Join us as an Integration Coordinator at EE & SW Integration, playing a key role in our expansion into China. You'll liaise between R&D teams, certificate owners, and certification engineers in Europe and China, driving Cyber Security homologation and working closely with the Chief Engineer.
Participate in global product development at an unprecedented pace, meeting daily challenges for the Chinese market. Based in Södertälje, Sweden, you'll contribute to developing vehicle electrical systems, electronics, software, and autonomous systems. Work with the Chief Engineer to integrate deliverables and priorities into our product development flows for China.
Shape our global work methods, foster a collaborative environment, and expand your international network within Scania and the Traton Group. Define your role and adapt to the dynamic conditions of a fast-paced setting. Contribute to our goal: efficient integration of electrics, electronics, and software into our electrical system - continuously, consistently, and transparently.
Your tasks
* Plan and track certification activities with cyber security experts, certification engineers, and system owners to meet China's legal demands.
* Ensure technical implementation by different groups for Management System compliance.
* Support certification tests with planning, setup, and pre-tests for system, function, and vehicle integration.
* Act as the main liaison between electronics and software development teams in Europe and China.
* Ensure integration of electronics and software in the Chinese product and feed new solutions back into the global modular toolbox together with the Chief Engineer.
Your profile
You have work experience in driving and coordinating initiatives according to milestones and time plans, as well as working within an embedded system environment. Previous experience in the automotive certification process is a plus. Additionally, experience in Jira, OAS, and Scania PDP is also a plus.
We prefer someone pragmatic, skilled in creating a holistic perspective, structuring work, and diving into technical details like cybersecurity mechanisms, test cases, or risk evaluations. We also value workshop facilitation skills, comfort with a broad international network, and enjoyment of fast-paced product development in a dynamic environment.
We offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future career.
As an employee at Scania, we offer other benefits, such as leasing cars on favorable terms, performance bonuses, occupational pensions, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more, in addition to career and development opportunities. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Looking forward to hearing from you, feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions. Joel Rosén, Team Manager, +46-8-553 817 40.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply. We look forward to your application!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply no later than 2024-10-01.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-01
