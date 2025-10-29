Integration Back-End Developer .net and azure

Danda AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2025-10-29


We are looking for someone with:

Azure Cloud, including Azure Functions, service bus and infrastructure provisioning with Bicep
5+ years experience in C#/.NET development
Automated testing (unit and end-to-end), preferably with Jest
Infrastructure as Code, ideally using Azure Bicep and/or Terraform
Database design and management
CI/CD pipelines, preferably with Azure DevOps or GitLab


Language requirements:

English - required
Swedish - a strong advantage

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17
Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Danda AB (org.nr 559069-2249)

Arbetsplats
Danda

Jobbnummer
9580118

