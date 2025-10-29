Integration Back-End Developer .net and azure
2025-10-29
We are looking for someone with:
Azure Cloud, including Azure Functions, service bus and infrastructure provisioning with Bicep
5+ years experience in C#/.NET development
Automated testing (unit and end-to-end), preferably with Jest
Infrastructure as Code, ideally using Azure Bicep and/or Terraform
Database design and management
CI/CD pipelines, preferably with Azure DevOps or GitLab
Language requirements:
English - required
