Instrumentation Technician
European Spallation Source Eric / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-06-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) in Lund, Sweden, is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre.
ESS is a partnership of 13 European countries and we are hiring motivated and inspiring people from across the globe to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source.
Come and build the future of science with us!
About the role
We are now looking to appoint an Instrumentation Technician to join the Beam Diagnostics Section within the Accelerator Division here at ESS. The Accelerator Division is designing, constructing, commissioning and operating a truly one of a kind 5 MW linear accelerator and all of the associated systems for the ESS facility. As part of this effort, the Beam Diagnostics Section works with partners throughout Europe to develop and deploy a wide range of custom and off-the-shelf detector, electronic, and software technologies.
This role includes construction, installation, testing and debugging of proton beam instrumentation systems, and includes hands-on work on laboratory test and calibration systems. No two work days will be the same; one day, you could be in the accelerator tunnel assembling and testing precision electro-mechanical and optical systems, whilst the next day you could be in the lab debugging electronic modules.
With your close colleagues, you will organise and maintain electronic instrumentation, optics, particle detector systems, and additional scientific equipment. In this work, you will rely some relevant past experience and you will continuously learn and develop further. You will use your hands-on skills to assemble and test precision electro-mechanical and optical systems, and collaborate with your colleagues in chemistry, vacuum and other teams across the ESS organisation.
This is a permanent position in Lund, Sweden, with a six-month probationary period. In the near future, this role may require some shift and/or on-call work, which will be compensated for according to our collective agreement.
About you
To be successful in this position you have documented technical training that we deem relevant. This documented training could for example be through vocational education, apprenticeship or similar. In addition to this, you need several years' solid experience working in highly technical positions with tasks similar to those described above. It is an advantage if your experience comes from industry or a facility similar to that of ESS.
As a person you are service-oriented and enjoy collaborating and communicating with people both inside and outside the organisation. You enjoy a dynamic environment where there is diversity in people, work tasks and technologies. Getting involved, taking initiatives and working proactively comes naturally to you. You also work in an organised and structured way.
Ability to communicate in English is a requirement. You have preferably worked in an international environment or believe you would enjoy doing so.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 25 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Please submit your application by 9 August, 2024.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety and/or security checks, which may be carried out during the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please see https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact the hiring manager Tom Shea at tom.shea@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
Please note, due to the summer vacation period we may take a bit longer to respond to e-mails.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Monthly salary. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
8776455