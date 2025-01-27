Instructional Designer
Build the Future of e-Learning with Tobii!
Are you passionate about creating innovative, engaging learning experiences? At Tobii, we're shaping the future of education with our e-learning platform, Tobii Academy. Now, we're looking for a talented Instructional Designer to join us, the global leader of eye tracking technology and who would help us elevate how we educate and empower our global audience.
This exciting role is a one-year fixed-term contract (maternity leave cover) where you can make a lasting impact. You will be part of the Customer Experience team, reporting to the Customer Experience Manager who is based in Stockholm HQ.
Ready to kick-start your impact? Here's what your week could look like:
Design, develop, and localize online courses in collaboration with subject matter experts
Evaluate and refine courses to ensure they meet quality standards and desired learning outcomes
Stay ahead of emerging educational technologies in online education, integrating them into our learning strategies
Apply instructional design principles to develop engaging learning materials
Design digital content using tools like Canvas/Adobe CC and integrate new educational technologies to enhance teaching and improve learning experiences
Be the go-to person for digital education tools, LMS features, and third-party educational products, ensuring the team has the support and knowledge they need
Manage and improve our e-learning platform, Tobii Academy
Think you're the one? Here's what we're looking for:
3+ years of experience designing and developing e-learning content, including multimedia
Expertise in managing LMS platforms and tools like Articulate Storyline or Rise
Proficiency in creating visuals using Adobe CC, Canva, or similar tools
Excellent communication, writing, and presentation skills
Knowledge of instructional design theories, learning principles, and models
A Bachelor's Degree in Instructional Design or a related field
It's a plus if you have worked in tech or industries like Automotive, Manufacturing
It's a plus if you have experience with Salesforce or even eye tracking technology
The list might be too detailed, but don't stress if you miss a box or two - if you're excited, we want to hear from you!
Are you our next Tobiian?
If you're ready to bring your creativity and instructional design expertise to a global tech company, apply now and help us transform learning at Tobii!
Due to GDPR, we will only review those applications directed to our career page - so please submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through it!
To know more about us and our recruitment process, scroll over to this page - and have fun browsing!
Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking
A position we earned through our passion for technology and our ambition to create tech for a better future. Our journey began over 20 years ago when we delivered the world's first plug-and-play eye tracker. Since then, we've been on a mission to build technology that understands human attention and intent.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tobii covers the global market with offices in Belgium, China, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Romania, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. Så ansöker du
