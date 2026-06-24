Inside Sales Representative
Optinova Nordic Ab/Seola AB / Säljarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla säljarjobb i Uppsala
2026-06-24
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Optinova Nordic Ab/Seola AB i Uppsala
Shape customer success in a global organization that is evolving
About us
Optinova is more than a manufacturer of medical tubing — we are specialists in advanced extrusion and material technologies. Our products are used in applications where quality, precision, and reliability are critical, including medical devices, industrial components, and demanding technical environments.
With production across three continents, sales offices worldwide, and headquarters in Åland, Finland, we work closely with customers to develop solutions that perform in real-world, often critical, applications. Our global reach and customer-focused way of working create an exciting environment for people who want to contribute, learn, and make an impact.
We are looking for someone who wants to be part of shaping what comes next — and who thrives in a role where customer focus, structure, and initiative make a real difference.
We are looking for an Inside Sales Representative to join our team. In this role, you will be an important part of the customer journey — driving sales, managing customer interactions, and ensuring that inquiries, orders, and follow-ups are handled with professionalism and care.
You will act as a key link between customers and internal teams, helping create a seamless and high-quality customer experience. The role gives you a broad view of Optinova's business and the opportunity to support customers across several application areas.
Key responsibilities
You will:
Manage customer inquiries and sales leads with timely, accurate, and professional responses
Process orders, coordinate with logistics, and support reliable on-time delivery
Prepare value-based quotations, documentation, reports, and other sales administration
Build and maintain strong relationships with new and existing customers through Teams meetings, phone calls, and occasional email correspondence, while staying informed about their applications, market segment development and business needs.
Use the ERP system Monitor to manage customer data and track sales activities
Collaborate with Sales, Marketing, and internal stakeholders to identify opportunities and support account- and sales planning.
Stay up to date through product training, team meetings, and close collaboration with colleagues.
Support selected business development activities by sharing customer insights and contributing to market-related initiatives
Your profile
We believe the right candidate has:
A university degree or equivalent experience
Experience in sales, inside sales, customer service, or sales administration
Experience from a technical, industrial, or B2B environment
Good administrative skills, structure, and attention to detail
Experience with ERP systems; knowledge of Monitor is an advantage
You are a driven and service-oriented professional who understands customer needs and follows through with accuracy, ownership, and a business-minded approach. You enjoy working with both people and processes, and you contribute to a positive, solution-oriented team environment.
Your way of working reflects our core values:
Committed — you take responsibility, follow through, and deliver on your promises
Proactive — you take initiative, identify what needs to be done, and help improve ways of working
Quality-focused — you ensure accuracy, professionalism, and a strong customer experience in every interaction
We place great emphasis on your attitude, personal qualities, and ability to collaborate across functions.
Language skills
Fluent in English
Swedish and additional languages are an advantage
Why join us?
At Optinova, you will be part of a global company with an entrepreneurial spirit, where collaboration, quality, and customer focus guide how we work. You will gain a broad understanding of our business, work close to both customers and colleagues, and contribute to solutions used in demanding applications around the world.
Interested?
If you enjoy creating structure, building customer relationships, and contributing to a global business with high-quality solutions, we would be happy to hear from you.
Please submit your application as soon as possible, as we review candidates continuously. Please note that the advertisement may be taken down before the application deadline.
Due to the summer holiday period, response times may be longer than usual, and the recruitment process may take additional time. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as possible.
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. To apply, click "Apply" and complete your application through our recruitment system.
If you are not a citizen of an EU/EEA country or Switzerland, you will need to present a valid work and residence permit at a potential interview. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Optinova Nordic AB
(org.nr 556797-4885)
Fålhagsleden 57 A (visa karta
)
752 23 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Optinova Nordic Ab/Seola AB Jobbnummer
9976824