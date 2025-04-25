Inside Sales Professional
2025-04-25
In this exciting role, you will be part of a great team with a lot of knowledge, new external eyes come together to deliver on business needs. Kanthal, part of Alleima Group, is a world-leading brand for products and services. We develop innovative solutions in creative partnerships with our customers and with a strong commitment to reduce environmental impact. With skilled people and pioneering technology, we support some of the world's most exciting and biggest projects. We seek a Inside Sales Professional to join our team. This role offers a unique opportunity to lead transformative projects, work with state-of-the-art technologies, and collaborate with industry experts in a dynamic and innovative environment. Find out more at www.kanthal.com
Placement: Hallstahammar
Your Role
As an Inside Sales Professional, you will be responsible for managing incoming leads, supporting the sales team, and driving business growth through structured sales processes for BU Heating Materials (HM) for the Nordic Sales Region. Your proactive and customer-focused approach will help ensure a seamless sales experience while collaborating with different teams to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Manage all incoming leads and handle transactional opportunities by defining, quoting, and closing deals.
Oversee the handover process, including order booking and follow-up, ensuring a seamless transition for our customers.
Collaborate with the sales team to build robust pipelines and close opportunities, driving business growth.
Support customers and the sales team in claim handling and communication, ensuring customer satisfaction.
Provide operational support for the field sales team and research inactive accounts to uncover potential sales opportunities.
Prospect new accounts and process leads to the field sales team in the region, expanding our customer base.
Facilitate company communications to the customer base when needed and assist in preparing and organizing trade events, enhancing our market presence.
About You
We are looking for a proactive and communicative individual with a strong customer focus. You have a degree in Industrial Economics or a similar field and have previous experience in a sales support role. We are a global company, so we see that you are fluent in both Swedish and English, with Finish being meritorious. You thrive in a structured environment but can also adapt flexibly to different situations. You enjoy working in a team and value collaboration, while also taking initiative and responsibility in your role. Your eagerness to learn and develop in sales, combined with your ability to identify new opportunities, makes you a great fit for this position.
What you can expect from us
A supportive and inclusive work environment where every individual is valued.
Opportunities for growth and development within an industry that never stands still.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
You will have the possibility to have a flexible office with working from home.
A commitment to safety and a zero -accident environment
Additional Information
For more information about the position, please contact:
Alexander Kaulin, recruiting manager, +49 610 540 013 43
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact:
Sara Kühner, responsible recruiter, +46 76 495 02 40
Union Contacts:
Petter Lindblom, Akademikerföreningen, 070 616 04 26
Riccard Söjbjerg, Unionen, 070 611 28 71
Johan Baringson, Ledarna, 070 616 53 96
Please apply before 2025-05-25
Kanthal is an Alleima company and a world-leading brand for products and services in industrial heating technology and resistance material. Backed by our skilled people and pioneering technology, every innovative solution is a creative partnership with our customers. With a strong commitment to reducing climate impact, we support some of the world's largest and most exciting projects.
Find out more at www.kanthal.com
