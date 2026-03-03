Innovative Electronics Engineer for Fast Growing Tech Startup
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to join a workplace where innovation thrives, ideas grow quickly and your technical expertise directly shapes the products of tomorrow? This is your opportunity to step into a European high tech startup that develops cutting edge communication solutions and pushes the boundaries of electronics every single day. If you enjoy solving complex engineering challenges, collaborating with passionate experts and working in a dynamic environment, this role will energize your career and inspire your creativity.
About the Role
In this position, you take an active part in developing advanced electronics for next generation communication systems. You drive technical progress, design electronic solutions and work hands on with prototypes, testing and system verification. Your work contributes directly to the performance, quality and functionality of the company's products, and you operate closely with a highly skilled team that values speed, curiosity and innovation.
You collaborate across engineering functions, explore new technologies, and turn theoretical concepts into functional hardware. You analyze complex problems, propose improvements and continuously refine designs to meet technical and commercial goals. This role gives you broad responsibility, fast feedback loops and the freedom to influence both design choices and development methods.
We Are Looking for Someone With
Master's degree in Electronics, Engineering Physics, Computational Science, or similar
2+ years of experience in electronics design, including schematic design and collaboration around PCB/PCBA development
Strong English skills, spoken and written
Swedish work permit
Meritorious experience includes:
Hands on experience from lab environments
Proficiency in Swedish
Knowledge of fiber optics and network design
Previous work experience in the telecom sector
Experience with high speed electronics
Personal qualities
You bring strong analytical thinking and technical confidence, and you enjoy turning complex challenges into practical solutions. A fast-moving startup environment suits you well, and you stay focused and positive even when priorities shift quickly. Your curiosity drives you to learn new skills, explore new technologies and take initiative without waiting to be asked. At the same time, you communicate clearly, collaborate easily and take responsibility for delivering high-quality results with independence and professionalism.
You Are Offered
You step into a modern research driven company that shapes the future of optical communication technology. The team values initiative, collaboration and a bold approach to engineering challenges. Here, every day brings new possibilities to create meaningful, high impact solutions together with some of the most knowledgeable specialists in the field.
You receive:
A unique chance to contribute to the development of advanced European transceiver technology
A vibrant research environment where innovation happens rapidly
Direct involvement in projects that influence the evolution of optical communication
Continuous learning opportunities guided by top level experts
A dynamic atmosphere where you handle varied tasks, influence decisions and grow quickly
About Our Customer
Our customer is a rapidly expanding startup within optical communication and high performance electronics. The company develops advanced transceivers and related technology for global clients and now strengthens its research and development operations in Sweden. The team drives innovation through close collaboration, technical curiosity and a strong focus on building solutions that stand out both in performance and reliability.
About Framtiden AB
We at Framtiden work with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We create that difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talents to the right companies. Framtiden is located in seven cities in Sweden as well as in Oslo.
For this position, you will be employed by our client.
Recruitment Process
The recruitment process includes interviews, tests, reference checks and a final interview with the customer.
Terms
This is a full time position with a start date according to agreement. You work on site at the customer's facilities in Sundbyberg and receive a competitive salary, benefits and strong opportunities for long term development.
For questions regarding the position, please contact responsible recruiter: Fredrik Svelander at fredrik.svelander@framtiden.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_51971_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), https://www.framtiden.com
172 62 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
Fredrik Svelander fredrik.svelander@framtiden.com +46706285222 Jobbnummer
9773401