Innovation Leader
2023-09-04
Company Description
You see things a little differently. So do we! At IKEA, we believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
IKEA is on a constant journey to create a better everyday life for the many people by continuously reinvent ourselves as we continue to grow and develop to meet and exceed our customers' needs. We will transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us!
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organization. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job Description
You will be responsible for leading the AI innovation lab. The key responsibilities will be:
Team Leadership
Lead and manage a team of AI researchers and promote IKEA key values "Togetherness, Renew and Improve, Cost-Consciousness".
Promote a collaborative and intellectually stimulating environment, encouraging knowledge sharing and professional growth.
Provide mentorship and guidance to team members.
AI Lab operations
Take responsibility for the roadmap and projects of the AI lab
Manage a network of mostly part-time internal and external AI experts to deliver meaningful innovation projects in the lab
Run workshops with business and IT stakeholders
Promote and expand the lab
Manage the operational side of the lab (projects, team, allocations, budget)
Work very closely with the technical lead for the AI lab and the innovations leaders
AI Innovation technology domain
Collaborate with senior leadership to define the AI strategy, objectives, and roadmap
Identify and prioritize AI opportunities that align with IKEA ecosystem and innovation agenda.
Stay updated with the latest advancements in AI and machine learning research, identifying potential applications for the organization.
Ensure that innovation project learnings are gathered and that the developed artifacts are scalable, reliable, and aligned across IKEA.
In this role you will initially report to the Digital manager in the Data & Technology organization in IKEA Supply.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board!
Qualifications
We are building a lab for prototyping the next generations of Artificial Intelligence for IKEA. We are looking for a person with passion to push the boundaries with new technologies and manage and hold together the lab team with its projects and roadmap of AI as innovation technology.
We believe you have multiple years of experience in leading programs and people and are fluent in the AI and surrounding technology domain.
Your key capabilities are:
An in-depth understanding of AI, machine learning, deep learning, relevant programming languages, frameworks, and related technologies.
Strong leadership and team management skills.
Ability to translate business requirements into AI solutions.
Strong problem-solving and analytical abilities.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Project management and organizational skills.
Experience from modern development techniques such as Agile and DevOps.
Awareness of industry trends and emerging technologies in AI.
You are delivering innovation based on AI, which will matter for IKEA in the future. So, you should be eager to take initiatives and driven to achieve results when running an innovation lab org, spread virtually across Europe. You should bring a growth mind-set: Curious to explore, eager to learn and finding better ways, as well as energized by sharing. You will be developing IKEA's future through innovation and by building relationships and networks.
You are inspired by the possibilities and opportunities digital and information technology bring to enable, transform, and break new ground while committed to the users and customers with energy to champion their needs.
Additional information
Questions & Support? Let's connect.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Sebastian Welter, Innovation Leader in IKEA Supply Data & Technology, sebastian.welter@inter.ikea.com
This position is located in one of our IKEA Supply locations in Älmhult /Malmö, Sweden or Warsaw, Poland or Pratteln, Switzerland or Dortmund, Germany.
We look forward to receiving your application in English at the latest September 24th 2023. Together with your application pls share your answer on the 2 following questions:
What are the top trends you see in AI, where you would start to focus on?
What was the most complex program you have managed?
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with the People & Culture Leader Dan Gustafsson at dan.gustafsson@inter.ikea.com
We are looking for two roles - a lab lead and a technical lead. Both roles will work very closely together. This role is the lab lead.
