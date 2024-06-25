Ingenjör inom Elkraft / Electrical Power Engineer
2024-06-25
About Cleeven
Cleeven is an Engineering, R&D and IT consulting group enabling our clients support in their R&D efforts and operational excellence. We have know-hows in terms of innovation and R&D in a wide range of sectors: energy, services & banking, aerospace & defence, transportation, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, as well as IT & Telecoms.
Job Description
We are currently expanding our team and looking for talented and passionate Electrical Power Engineers to join our dynamic team. As an Electrical Power Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing and implementing power solutions across various projects and industries.
Your Responsibilities
Designing, reading schematics, and constructing electrical power systems
Configuring relay protections and understanding substation and control equipment for power generation
Programming PLC and/or DCS systems (highly beneficial)
Collaborating with engineers and stakeholders to understand project requirements
Ensuring power systems meet quality standards and performance metrics
Continuously researching and implementing best practices in electrical power engineering
Qualifications
Degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field
Proven experience in electrical power systems and installations
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work in a team environment
Good communication and collaboration abilities
Excellent knowledge of English, both spoken and written
Valid B driver's license (required)
Preferred Technical Skills
Knowledge in configuring relay protections
Experience with substation and control equipment for power generation
Experience in programming PLC and/or DCS systems is an advantage
We are currently recruiting 2 people for our team. Join us and contribute to cutting-edge projects in the field of electrical power engineering!
How to Apply
If you are a dedicated and innovative Electrical Power Engineer looking to take your career to the next level, we would love to hear from you. Apply now to become part of the Cleeven team and help us drive technological advancements in the energy sector. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-03
E-post: admin-sc@cleeven.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Electrical Power Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cleeven Sc AB
(org.nr 559134-5029)
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8769477