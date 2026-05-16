Infrastructure Support Services - Front Line Analyst (OSS)
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-05-16
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for an Infrastructure Support Services - Front Line Analyst (OSS) for a global company in Lund. Start is July 13th, 2 years limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Assignment description
To Tetra Pak we are looking for Infrastructure Support Services - Front Line Analyst (OSS)
Main responsipilities
Handle incidents, requests, and tasks as per defined processes and SLA.
End user support.
Reinstall and refresh IT equipment as per defined processes and life cycle.
Ensure proper IT operation on site and troubleshoot IT equipment.
Deliver and install requested IT functionalities to users at local and remote sites.
Actively contribute ideas to improve IT situation on site and remote sites.
Project participation and implementation of global projects at local sites.
Support other teams within the IT Function troubleshooting issues.
Ensure proper documentation of technical solutions and equipment.
Not desk bound job hence will be required to handle light weigh equipment, climb-ing ladder, and moving around freely.
Technical Skills
Min 2-3 years of hands-on support for IT Services
Great knowledge and troubleshooting experience of Microsoft and Apple products, client applications, mobile platforms (iOS & Android), printer & network equip-ment.
Experience of reading, understanding, and following technical documentation, rou-tines, and processes.
Basic knowledge about factory equipment and factory specific systems or equiva-lent is meritorious.
Experience in project and vendor management will be a plus.
Personal Skills
Good analytical, investigational, and troubleshooting skills.
Stakeholder management.
Multitasking, having the ability to perform several tasks at the same time.
Excellent verbal and written skills in English.
Commitment and drive
Business-focused.
Self-motivated and drive issues independently.
Taking responsibility to keep updated and informed about OSS and GSD infor-mation.
Results-oriented & concluding work ethic to always deliver in time, in-scope, and on-budget.
Personality
Service-minded and flexible.
Positive attitude with a proactive mindset.
Passionate to learn new things.
Team player with natural talent in working with people.
Can work under pressure and manage stressful situations confidently & effective-ly.
Good awareness and appreciation of social and cultural differences
Structured and organized. Ability to properly plan, execute and follow up on tasks in a structured way.
Reliable and analytical person who always takes accountability/responsibility.
This role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is July 13th, 2 years limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Jobbnummer
9912195