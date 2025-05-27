Infrastructure Services Developer
2025-05-27
We are looking for a Infrastructure Services Developer for a global company in Lund.
Start is in June 2025, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Role and responsibilities:
Supporting day-to-day operations within Field service engineers support team.
Deploying SCCM packaged applications
Working on operational tasks
Providing Tier 2 and 3 support for issue resolution relevant packaging and FSE support.
Explore opportunities to further improve the service and stay on top of the ever-changing technology and security threats.
Technical Skills & Expertise:
The candidate must possess solid experience in:
Experience with Intune and SCCM for deploying packaged applications.
Providing end user support and services in an enterprise Microsoft Windows environment.
In-depth understanding of Windows operating systems.
Basics of scripting languages such as PowerShell and Batch scripting.
Familiarity with virtualization technologies such as VMware for testing packages.
Understanding of various ITIL Processes and how that works.
Experience of Windows patching & troubleshooting patch management
Understanding basics in Network and network security
Understanding basics of Microsoft Active Directory
Relevant experience with hands on in Microsoft Infrastructure.
Desired Characteristics:
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Business-focused, customer & service-minded
Flexible to work across time zones and open to new ways of working.
Results-oriented & work ethic to always deliver on-time and within scope.
A good awareness and appreciation of social and cultural differences
Open-minded, positive attitude
Self-motivated to work independently, eager to learn and pick up new activities.
Good team player, actively contributing toward achieving our mission successfully.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Lund. Start is in June 2025, 1 year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
