Infrastructure Engineer in Payments
Swedbank AB / Elektronikjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Sundbyberg
2026-01-02
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to join the journey of building Swedbank's new payment platform?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work in a large and complex finance infrastructure.
• Co-operate closely with team members in managing and maintaining solutions for customer security.
• Maintain excellent quality of service in the area.
• Protect our Payments transformation journey using its security solutions to deliver value based on Product area roadmap.
• Engage in developing, testing, analysing, and maintaining applications within Swedbank's advanced systems.
• Collaborate with agile engineers across various service layers to ensure continuous DevOps operation.
• Produce high-quality code and thrive in an agile work environment.
• Be an important success factor for the bank and for your career.
• Work together with team members and other teams to innovate future payment applications for Swedbank.
What is needed in this role:
• Proficiency with the OpenShift container platform.
• Familiarity with Oracle SQL databases.
• Experience with Linux, IBM MQ.
• Competence in Git and Git Actions.
• Experience in system automation (using Python scripts, Bash scripting, etc.).
• Knowledge of non-functional testing is advantageous for this role.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
be part of the largest transformation of the payments area in decades. Learn a critical area for the bank and help building our new future infrastructure for payments. Work in an open atmosphere based on collaboration, curiosity and building knowledge." - Sambath Kumar Shanmugam, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 20.01.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Sambath Kumar Shanmugam
We want to inform you that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MA1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "tt-swedbank-25162-18131". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753), https://jobs.swedbank.com
Landsvägen 40 (visa karta
)
172 63 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Swedbank Jobbnummer
9667655