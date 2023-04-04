Infrastructure Architect
We are seeking a highly skilled Infrastructure Architect to join our team. In this role, you will be responsible for designing and implementing technology solutions that meet the business requirements of our clients. As a Infrastructure Architect, you should have extensive experience in both on-premises and cloud environments and possess strong knowledge of technology infrastructure, application architecture, data management, security, compliance, governance, and cost management.
As a Infrastructure Architect, you will be responsible for the following:
Work closely with clients to understand their business requirements and translate them into technical solutions
Evaluate and recommend technology solutions that meet the business requirements and align with the company's technology strategy
Provide technical guidance and leadership to different teams to ensure solutions meet the defined architecture standards and best practices
Identify and mitigate technical risks and issues that could impact solution delivery or client satisfaction
Stay up to date with emerging technologies and industry trends, and apply this knowledge to the development of new solutions and the enhancement of existing solutions
Be adaptable and able to work in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities and requirements
Be results-driven and have a strong focus on delivering high-quality solutions that meet the business requirements and exceed client expectations
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field
8+ years of experience in solution architecture, including experience in both on-premises and cloud environments
Strong knowledge of infrastructure architecture, application architecture, data management, security, compliance, governance, and cost management
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with clients and internal teams
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and resolve complex technical issues
Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, Microsoft 365, and Google Cloud Platform is highly desirable
Certifications in relevant technologies, such as TOGAF and Azure. GCP and AWS are a plus
Start date: According to the agreement
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Who is Fujitsu?
Fujitsu is a world-leading Japanese company in IT and communications. Our market is based on the local customers while using a global Fujitsu perspective. This gives us the opportunity to offer all our customers a wide range of creative solutions, while being a forerunner in innovation. Fujitsu offers a complete portfolio of services, solutions, and products - we are a global partner in the digital transformation.
What can we offer?
As an employee at Fujitsu, you get the opportunity to encounter new and exciting technology, for example, artificial Intelligence, IoT, Big Data, Hybrid IT and much more. We offer a hybrid work environment with flexible hours, where you get the freedom and responsibility to structure your work by yourself. In addition, you get to be part of an inclusive culture with strong cohesion, while at the same time, you get to see beyond the technology and focus on what we can do for our customers, for society and for the environment. Så ansöker du
