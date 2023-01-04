Infotainment Verification Engineer
ECARX is transforming vehicles into seamlessly integrated information, communications and transportation devices. It is shaping the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility. ECARX's current core products include vehicle chip-sets, 5G-powered intelligent cockpits and intelligent driving sensors. Beyond this ECARX is developing a full-stack automotive computing platform. Over the last three years, global users of ECARX's technology surpassed four million. ECARX was founded in 2017 and has since grown to over 2,000 team members, with facilities in China and Europe. The founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Ziyu Shen and Eric Li. Mr Li also founded Geely Holding Group which also includes international brands such as Lotus Cars, Lynk & Co, Polestar and Volvo Cars.
Our rapidly growing team is looking for individuals who wants to join our incredible Product Verification Team. In this role you will, together with your team perform product level verification for our infotainment product to secure quality in our global project deliveries towards our customers. You will work closely with other verification engineers, project leaders and development teams.
Responsibilities:
• Test strategy design
• Test case generation and execution
• Exploratory testing
• Vehicle test expeditions
• Field test at customer site
• Issue management
Qualifications:
• You are a team player with strong collaborative spirit and communication skills.
• You are proactive, independent, motivated, and disciplined.
• You have experience within SW verification.
• You have experience within automotive industry.
• You have a driver's license (B).
• Proficiency in Chinese Mandarin is considered a merit.
Working @ ECARX Sweden
You will find yourself in a global context where East meets West in a start-up phase here at Uni3, Lindholmen in Gothenburg. We are developers and innovators and are pioneering in expanding the global footprint of ECARX in Europe. We can promise you great colleagues and some truly exciting opportunities. You will work in a global environment that provides you with developmental prospects both professionally and personally.
We will continuously evaluate applicants. Deadline for application 2023-01-30.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CVs sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
