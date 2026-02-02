Infotainment Test Engineer with Test Lead Responsibility

Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2026-02-02


Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Lilla Edet, Borås eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a Infotainment Test Engineer (with Test Lead Responsibility) for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in March 2026, 6 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.

Description of the assignment Infotainment Test Engineer responsibilities (approximately 60% of the role):

Contribute to the implementation of agreed verification strategies, plans, and test activities for infotainment systems

Perform functional and system-level testing of infotainment features

Design, develop, and maintain test cases

Execute tests both in bench environments and vehicles

Perform reviews of test basis, requirements, and test cases

Track, analyze, and report test results, deviations, defects, and verification risks to test leader and project stakeholders

Participate in test expeditions, including vehicle-based validation in different markets and environments

Contribute to a culture of continuous improvement, including improvements in test methods, tools, automation, and efficiency

Test Leader responsibilities (approximately 40% of the role):

Contribute to the development and maintenance of verification plans and test strategies for the Infotainment area

Lead and coordinate daily verification activities within the Infotainment test team

Support test prioritization, planning, and follow-up of verification activities

Coach and support Infotainment test engineers in daily work and test execution

Report test status, progress, and verification risks to management and project stakeholders, and escalate when required.

The verification scope is primarily at functional level, covering key infotainment domains such as:

Navigation

Connectivity & Telematics

Radio / DAB

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Voice Assistant

UX/UI Digital key

Mobile APP

APPstore/Apps

Qualifications and skills required for the role

B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar technical education

At least 6 years of experience within automotive and/or infotainment testing

Strong test analysis and problem-solving skills

Experience with test case design techniques and structured verification approaches

High communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively in cross-functional teams

Valid driving license

Test leader qualifications:

Experience in coordinating or leading verification activities within infotainment or automotive systems

Ability to plan, structure, and follow up test activities at team level

Experience in reporting test status and verification risks to stakeholders and management

ISTQB Advanced Test Management certification or similar is considered a merit

Personal attributes

Self-driven and structured, with the ability to take ownership of verification tasks

Comfortable working in a dynamic development environment, making priorities and decisions when needed

Proactive in identifying risks, gaps, and improvement areas

Transparent and clear in reporting status, progress, and issues

Strong collaboration mindset with both internal teams and external stakeholders

Confident in taking a coordinating and leading role in daily test activities

Ability to drive, motivate, and align test engineers towards common goals

Other

The assignment includes travel

Test expeditions of approximately two weeks, multiple times per year, are a mandatory and integral part of the role

Apart from travel, the work is onsite at the office in Gothenburg (Lindholmen area)

This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in March 2026, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.

For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7157522-1820233".

Arbetsgivare
Incluso AB (org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta)
411 06  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Incluso

Jobbnummer
9718837

Prenumerera på jobb från Incluso AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Incluso AB: