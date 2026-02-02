Infotainment Test Engineer with Test Lead Responsibility
2026-02-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
We are looking for a Infotainment Test Engineer (with Test Lead Responsibility) for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in March 2026, 6 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
Description of the assignment Infotainment Test Engineer responsibilities (approximately 60% of the role):
Contribute to the implementation of agreed verification strategies, plans, and test activities for infotainment systems
Perform functional and system-level testing of infotainment features
Design, develop, and maintain test cases
Execute tests both in bench environments and vehicles
Perform reviews of test basis, requirements, and test cases
Track, analyze, and report test results, deviations, defects, and verification risks to test leader and project stakeholders
Participate in test expeditions, including vehicle-based validation in different markets and environments
Contribute to a culture of continuous improvement, including improvements in test methods, tools, automation, and efficiency
Test Leader responsibilities (approximately 40% of the role):
Contribute to the development and maintenance of verification plans and test strategies for the Infotainment area
Lead and coordinate daily verification activities within the Infotainment test team
Support test prioritization, planning, and follow-up of verification activities
Coach and support Infotainment test engineers in daily work and test execution
Report test status, progress, and verification risks to management and project stakeholders, and escalate when required.
The verification scope is primarily at functional level, covering key infotainment domains such as:
Navigation
Connectivity & Telematics
Radio / DAB
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Voice Assistant
UX/UI Digital key
Mobile APP
APPstore/Apps
Qualifications and skills required for the role
B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar technical education
At least 6 years of experience within automotive and/or infotainment testing
Strong test analysis and problem-solving skills
Experience with test case design techniques and structured verification approaches
High communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively in cross-functional teams
Valid driving license
Test leader qualifications:
Experience in coordinating or leading verification activities within infotainment or automotive systems
Ability to plan, structure, and follow up test activities at team level
Experience in reporting test status and verification risks to stakeholders and management
ISTQB Advanced Test Management certification or similar is considered a merit
Personal attributes
Self-driven and structured, with the ability to take ownership of verification tasks
Comfortable working in a dynamic development environment, making priorities and decisions when needed
Proactive in identifying risks, gaps, and improvement areas
Transparent and clear in reporting status, progress, and issues
Strong collaboration mindset with both internal teams and external stakeholders
Confident in taking a coordinating and leading role in daily test activities
Ability to drive, motivate, and align test engineers towards common goals
Other
The assignment includes travel
Test expeditions of approximately two weeks, multiple times per year, are a mandatory and integral part of the role
Apart from travel, the work is onsite at the office in Gothenburg (Lindholmen area)
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in March 2026, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.
