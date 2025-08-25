Information Security Specialist
Raysearch Laboratories Ab (publ) / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-25
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Are you passionate about cybersecurity and compliance? Then this may be the role for you!
This is a unique opportunity to work with highly advanced software that is pushing the frontier within cancer care. RaySearch is a growing company with a strong focus on research and development. We offer excellent staff benefits in a stimulating environment with highly skilled colleagues.
About the role
You will have a key role in our security team and be responsible for protecting the company's sensitive information and ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our data. In the role, you will work both strategically and operatively with the focus on improving our existing process and identifying corrective measures with a systematically risk-based approach. In the role, you will be expected to act as a security ambassador.
This is a full time position is based at at the headquarter in Stockholm. We follow an office-first approach, meaning that most of the work will be carried out on-site.
Your tasks will include, but not limit to
• Develop, implement, and improve information security processes and procedures based on regulatory requirements and industry best practices.
• Conduct maturity assessments of compliance and identifying corrective actions to address deficiencies.
• Work closely with our IT Security Specialists with vulnerabilities and improvements across our environment.
• Provide training and awareness programs to educate employees on security best practices and promote a security-conscious culture within the organization.
• Provide recommendations for enhancing RaySearch's security posture by staying updated on emerging security threats, technologies, and trends.
Your profile
You're great at breaking down complex problems into smaller components, facilitating effective problem-solving strategies. You keep an open-minded approach by considering different perspectives and being adaptable to different challenges. You have strong verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and convey complex security concepts to both technical and non-technical stakeholders. You also bring the composure to keep initiatives on track and help ensure that important priorities move forward. Experience from consultancy roles is an asset, offering adaptability, professionalism, and the ability to quickly establish trust in new environments.
Experience and skills:
• Minimum 3 years of experience in similar roles within information security
• University degree in Computer Science, Information Security or relevant field
• Strong understanding of security principles and practices such as ISO27001, NIST, GDPR, or similar regulatory compliance framework
• Having prior experience in the MedTech field is not required but highly meritorious.
Our office
In order to continue with our important mission - to improve cancer care across the world - it's important to us that our employees have a positive working environment. Our headquarters are at Torsplan, Hagastaden, in Stockholm's Life Science Hub. In our newly constructed office both workplaces and social spaces are tastefully decorated. Every day our bistro serves something to eat in the morning and in the afternoon. Our own kitchen staff also prepares an amazing lunch spread with new themes every day.
We have our own gym where you can work out before work, on your way home or at lunch with your colleagues. We have yoga and work out sessions on a regular basis.
On our top floor we have a roof top terrace with 360 degrees view of the city and an entire floor dedicated to social activities. Here we have a ping pong table, fussball, a grand piano, chess tournaments, game board nights and a weekly after work.
Application
