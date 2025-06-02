Information Security Specialist
2025-06-02
Northmill Bank is a pioneering financial institution at the intersection of technology and finance, committed to revolutionizing the way people manage and protect their financial well-being. We are creating a different kind of banking experience, digital yet personal.
Northmill Bank was founded in 2006 and have grown to over 170 employees in 4 countries, 2.500 merchants and 600.000 end users. We use the latest technology to develop safe, smart, and user-friendly products for our customers. They are the sole reason why we do what we do. We are a 100% cloud-based product company where technology is the driver to create smarter banking products.
About the role
Northmill is now looking for a dedicated Information Security Specialist to join our Security Organization. In this role, you will play a key role in maintaining and maturing an effective Information Security Program in the company. You will work cross-functionally with teams across the organization, driving both strategic and operational initiatives that strengthen our security posture. This is a key role for someone who wants to combine hands-on work with broader influence on how we manage and evolve our Information Security practices to meet current and future challenges. Your main responsibilities include:
Maintain and enhance Northmill's Information Security Management System (ISMS) while leading strategic initiatives to bolster IT Security
Provide ongoing advice and support on issues related to Information Security
Lead Information Security audits (Internal and External)
Ensure compliance with relevant regulations such as DORA, GDPR, PCI DSS etc.
Organize Security Awareness workshops for the company
Refine and enhance existing information security processes and procedures such as Access Reviews, Vendor Risk Assessments, New Business Initiatives, Business Continuity Management etc.
Your background We are looking for someone who is structured, analytical and driven by creating a safe and sustainable digital environment. You are meticulous and keep up to date with changes in Information Security to ensure that our internal policies comply with applicable requirements and standards.
Minimum of 2 years of experience in Information Security.
Demonstrable pragmatic approach to Information Security, effectively balancing security requirements with business objectives.
Basic understanding of how modern cloud-based companies operate and their security considerations.
Experience within a banking or financial institution is advantageous.
Proven experience in conducting or participating in Information Security audits.
Strong communication skills in English (proficiency in Swedish is beneficial).
Hands-on knowledge of GDPR and DORA, with familiarity in ISO 27001 is considered valuable.
What we offer:
A fantastic office in a prime Stockholm location with great spaces and views.
Independent work with the opportunity to make an impact.
Great opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Support for sports and wellness activities (5,000 SEK wellness allowance).
Life insurance.
Breakfast and fruit at the office every day, plus our sacred Friday fika.
Company conference abroad every other year.
Regular Friday after-works and in-office celebrations of our successes.
Fun Facts:
Our office was named the most stylish in Stockholm in 2020.
Hit the gym just two minutes away or go for a run through the city.
Conference abroad every other year and cheerful "Northchill" after-works throughout the year.
