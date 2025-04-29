Information Security Specialist
2025-04-29
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are looking for 2 experienced IT Security professionals to work on a consulting assignment onsite 100% in Gothenburg.
The position is within Digital Foundation department. The Information security expert is responsible for defining, designing, and managing the security area and services to meet the technology needs of the organization. This role involves both a strategic and operational perspective on how technology can support and enhance business operations in a secure way.
We expect that you have experience from other high-tech innovation organizations and knowledge of several different IT service areas.
Information security consists of below key areas:
• Information security - ISO27001 & NIST
• NIS2
• Business continuity
• Risk management
• SOX compliance
• Security operations center
• Privacy/security assessments
Tasks
• Develop and implement comprehensive security strategies that align with the organization's
goals.
• Develop governing documents within our ISMS according to ISO27001 and NIST frameworks
• Responsible for several operational tasks in the security management processes and procedures
• Understands business directions/objectives and market conditions to assess information security risks and opportunities
• Drive security initiatives end to end
• Identify, assess, and mitigate security risks across the organization.
• Oversee the operations of the SOC service and ensure ability of incident response.
• Coordinate with other security & privacy functions as well as independently manage diverse
information security development tasks
• Secure the overall security posture for the organization both in operations and development
• Provide awareness and trainings to the organization in the area of security
Qualifications
• Solid experience working in the field of information security, minimum 7-10+ years
• In depth knowledge in the frameworks ISO27001/2, NIST, NIS2, SOX
• In depth knowledge of cybersecurity principles, technologies and best practices
• In depth knowledge from risk assessment & management
• Documented experience from audit related work
• Documented experience working with business continuity and DRP planning
• Able to show certifications or documented work experience equivalent (e.g CISSP, CISM, CEH, and CISA.)
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
