Information Security Manager
Kognity AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kognity AB i Stockholm
Education is one of the world's most important systems. At Kognity, we develop technology that enhances its effectiveness for both the teachers delivering it and the students who rely on it. The problems are real, the work is challenging, and the results show up in classrooms every day.
We're a 125-person EdTech scale-up powering learning in 140+ countries, helping students and teachers thrive through an intelligent platform that combines rich, interactive pedagogy with smart AI and data.
Why join Kognity?
Work on problems that matter – Your work directly influences the lives of teachers and students in over 100 countries. The scale is global, and the outcomes are tangible.
High ownership, high expectations – You are trusted to take initiative, make decisions and drive outcomes. Responsibility comes early, accountability is real, and results matter.
A fast-moving, high-performing team – You will work with smart, driven colleagues across the globe on complex problems. Standards and expectations are high, feedback is direct, and the pace is fast.
Continuous growth is the baseline – Everyone is expected and supported to learn quickly, improve constantly and raise their own bar. If you enjoy responsibility, momentum and meaningful challenge, you will thrive here.
What you'll do
As an Information Security Manager you will get a chance to take ownership of Kognity's information security programme, keeping certifications like SOC 2 and ISO live and evolving, and driving incident response and customer trust for a platform used in classrooms across 120+ countries. You will:
Take full ownership of Kognity's information security certifications and the policies behind them, turning a complex compliance landscape into a dependable system.
Manage Kognity's incident response plan and strategy for data breaches, ensuring the business can respond quickly and confidently if an incident occurs.
Oversee the IT and data security of Kognity's web systems, including banking security, keeping customer and company data protected across our platform.
Lead customer information security dialogues and respond to RFPs, building Kognity's reputation as a partner customers can trust with their data.
Manage physical security across Kognity's premises, keeping security risks to our offices and people to a minimum.
Provide day-to-day support to teams across Kognity on information security questions, keeping good security practice a part of how people work rather than an afterthought.
What we're looking for
Experience working with information security frameworks (SOC2, ISO 27000 and ISO 42000) and ownership of an information security set-up end to end.
A collaborative approach, comfortable managing security-related projects across functions such as Legal, Engineering, and Commercial.
A commercial mindset, understanding how information security not only protects Kognity but also drives customer trust and business success.
A passion for AI and a drive to experiment with new tools to enhance creativity, decisions, and execution.
Our Values
We take ownership
We are transparent
We make every week count
We obsess over customers
We show up with heart
How we hire
Discovery call with a Recruiter
Hiring manager discussion
Case study
Values discussion
Leadership talk
References Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kognity AB
(org.nr 559023-5080)
Linnégatan 87D (visa karta
)
115 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10000002