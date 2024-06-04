Information Security and Data Privacy Leader
2024-06-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things!
About the area
We are looking for an enthusiastic IT Risk & Compliance leader (Information Security and Data Privacy Leader) to work in our Information Security and Data Privacy team in Operations Management. This position is full time and is located in Malmö, Sweden or Delft, The Netherlands.
About the job
In this role you will focus on managing IT risks across IKEA, making sure that these are identified, assessed and treated according to the agreed risk appetite. You will also lead programs to manage these risks and drive continuous improvement of our digital environment, making sure that it stays compliant with our internal information policies and external demands.
More specifically, in this role you will:
Together with the network of expertise, contribute to rolling-out Digital risk management approach, roadmaps and ways-of-working across IKEA.
Drive Digital risk management processes including facilitation of the risk assessment workshops and conducting reporting activities.
Support structured processes to ensure that Inter IKEA adheres to internal and external (regulatory) requirements in the Digital area.
Identify good examples to ensure commonalities and uniformities on how to manage Digital risks.
Support the implementation of technical and organisational measures and driving programs to manage Digital risks.
Help maintaining Digital steering documents, internal control system and frameworks.
Perform continuous verification activities to make sure that agreed controls stay effective and efficient.
Maintain an always available outlook on the Digital risk landscape and state of compliance of our Digital environment.
At any time, act as an ambassador of IKEA values and role model for fact-based business leadership.
Contribute to professional and long-term relationship with franchisees and other IKEA companies through IKEA way of doing business, based on co-operation, trust and transparency.
About you
We are looking for a visionary, pragmatic and adaptable information security leader with hands-on experience in Digital risk management who can inspire and mobilize people towards clearly set objectives. You like to deal with ambiguity and want to contribute to build new capabilities. You are curious and able to build relationships to establish strong trust between the security community and its stakeholders. It is also necessary that you carry natural credibility, and you have a proven track record of reaching stretch targets.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Have a general knowledge about the GRC concept and how it can be applied in a Digital area.
Have a very good knowledge about methodologies and frameworks to manage Digital risks.
Hold relevant Digital risk management certifications - CRISC or similar. CISM, CISA or CISSP are big plus.
Have hands-on experience in designing and implementing technical and organisational controls to manage Digital risks.
Have hands-on experience in implementing technical and organisational capabilities to manage Digital risks and strengthen organisational resilience.
Have practical experience dealing with (IT) auditing activities; auditing experience is a plus!
Be a natural facilitator who is capable to enable risk-based decisions and nurture risk-aware culture.
Be consistent, attentive to details, fact-based and data driven.
Be comfortable with agile methodologies and have an experience in a product-oriented organisation.
Have good English language skills with the ability to cater to non-native audiences.
Have capabilities to break down complex information, organise it, and present it in a clear and engaging way.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA at www.ikea.com
Additional information
This role sits in the Operations Management Information Security and Data Privacy team and reports to the IT Risk & Compliance manager. In this role you will work closely with Information Security and Data Privacy leaders across Inter IKEA Group, contributing to the Inter IKEA security and privacy approach to secure IKEA in a connected value chain. Travels, mainly to Sweden/Netherlands, will be required.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Roman Nesterov roman.nesterov1@inter.ikea.com
- IT Risk and Compliance manager at Inter IKEA.
This role can be hired in Malmö, Sweden or Delft, The Netherlands.
Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by the 18th of June 2024.
