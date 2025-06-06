Influencer Marketing Manager
Do you enjoy working with content creators and finding ways to connect games with new audiences?
Do you follow what's happening in gaming communities and see the value in long-term partnerships built on trust and shared interests?
As the first Influencer Marketing Manager at Snowprint, you'll work with Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, a live mobile strategy game with a large and growing community. You'll take ownership of our content creator partnerships from the ground up.
You'll take responsibility for our creator collaborations, from identifying new voices to running and evaluating campaigns. You'll work closely with influencers to create content that is in line with the IP guidelines and our goals.
What you'll be doingYou'll build and manage relationships with content creators across YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and other platforms. You'll plan and run campaigns, provide clear creative guidance, making sure everything is in line with strict IP guidelines.
You'll manage a six figure budget, track data, analyze said data and make sure the campaigns are meeting our profitability goals. Whether you're working on an upcoming launch or building ongoing partnerships, your role is to help our games be discovered by more audiences around the world.
You'll support creators from first contact to final campaign, making sure everything runs smoothly and stays on-brand. You'll track performance, learn from results, and look for ways to improve how we work.
What you bringYou have a few years experience working with influencer marketing. You enjoy games and understand the communities around them. That helps you make thoughtful decisions about which creators to work with and what kind of content feels right.
You understand how different platforms such as YouTube and TikTok work from a creator perspective, what creators need and how to build great partnerships that are beneficial to everyone involved.
You're organised, confident in negotiations, and comfortable managing budgets and reporting on results. You work well with others and communicate clearly, whether you're coordinating a campaign or providing feedback on content. You bring a structured approach to your work but are open to testing and learning along the way.
Where you'll workOur Stockholm studio is in Södermalm and our Berlin studio is in Mitte, with a hybrid working model. We work from the office Tuesdays and Fridays, to allow for closer collaboration and socializing, other days it's up to everyone where they feel most comfortable to work. We support hybrid work by supplying you with the right setup and tools.
We are open to you being based in either Stockholm or Berlin, but the majority of our marketing team are based in Berlin.
About Snowprint studiosSnowprint Studios believes great games are created by teams of talented, kind and creative individuals in a friendly, supportive and inspiring environment - while maintaining a sustainable life-work balance. For more information on Snowprint Studios go to snowprintstudios.com and follow us on Facebook.
At Snowprint Studios, we embrace diversity both in the worlds we create and in our workplace. Join us in shaping the future of gaming!
• Pocket Gamer Awards 2022 winner 'mobile game of the year' and 'best strategy game'
• *Pocket Gamer Awards 2024 winner 'best game we are still playing' and finalist 'best developer'
