Influencer Marketing Coordinator to Samsung
2025-06-11
Om tjänsten At Samsung, we believe in building genuine connections - not just campaigns. As our Nordic Influencer Marketing Coordinator, you'll be a key part of our mission to lead with relevance, authenticity, and community. We believe in creating tailored, long-term partnerships rooted in shared values, co-creation, and passion points. From curating brand experiences and community events to coordinating high-impact campaigns, you'll help bring our influencer strategy to life across the Nordics. PURPOSE OF THE JOBTo support the execution and coordination of Samsung's value-driven influencer marketing activities across the Nordic region - focusing on long-term partnerships, co-created campaigns, and community building. KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
• Campaign Coordination: Support the planning and execution of influencer campaigns - from product collaborations and photo shoots to brand trips and offline events.
• Relationship management: Build and maintain meaningful partnerships with influencers, based on shared values and long-term collaboration.
• Event & Experience Execution: Coordinate logistics for influencer activations, including brand trips, events, and other community meet-ups.
• Creative Briefing: Producing campaign briefs, ensuring influencer content aligns with our brand tone, visual identity, and campaign objectives.
• Community Building: Help nurture our local influencer network, ensuring they feel like a valued part of the Samsung community.
• Reporting & Follow-Up: Campaign performance tracking, data collection, and recap presentations for events and activations.
• Operational & Admin Support: Handle logistics, product send-outs, contracts & NDA's, invoicing, and internal coordination to ensure smooth and timely campaign delivery.
JOB SCOPEThe role supports Samsung's influencer marketing across all product categories (mobile, TV, home appliances) and all Nordic markets. It involves close collaboration with agencies, content creators, and internal teams to ensure high-quality and impactful campaign execution.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
• Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Media, or similar field (or equivalent experience).
• Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail
• Fluency in English, knowledge of an additional Nordic language is an asset
EXPERIENCE:
• 2-3 years of experience in influencer marketing, events, PR, or social media
• Experience with creator outreach, campaign coordination, or event logistics
• Strong knowledge of the Nordic influencer landscape
SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES
• Passion for creators, culture, and brand storytelling
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills
• Commercial acumen - able to interpret campaign data, evaluate ROI, and contribute to budget planning and tracking
• Highly organized and detail-oriented - thrives in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment
• A team player with a proactive mindset and "no task too small" attitude
• Curious, creative, and eager to grow within influencer marketing
• Driven by relationships, not just results - but understands how the two connect
This job description summarizes the main aspects of the job, but does not cover all the duties that the jobholder may be required to perform. This document is intended to enhance understanding between the Manager and the employee and may be changed/amended as the job/business needs require.
Om arbetsgivaren
21Activa är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag med över 50 års samlad erfarenhet från bemannings- och rekryteringsbranschen.Vi har stor erfarenhet av bemanning inom lager, logistik, transport och administration, både på arbetar-och tjänstemannasidan.
Vi har självklart kollektivavtal och är auktoriserade hos Kompetensföretagen. Vi sitter i lokaler i Rosersbergs och i Arlandastads industriområde och våra kunder finns i Stockholmsområdet, Uppsala och i Mälardalen.Vår filosofi är enkel, vi ska vara samarbetspartnern som finns på plats för våra kunder OCH vi ska ha den mest nöjda personalen i branschen. För välmående personal gör ett bättre jobb och kunderna når bättre resultat. Ersättning
