Influence of Microstructure on Low-Temperature Creep Behaviour
"Taking your first steps into working life should feel both exciting and meaningful - and that's exactly what we aim to offer at Ovako.
As one of Sweden's Career Companies 2025, we're proud to provide a workplace where you can grow, take on challenges, and feel that you're making a real impact. Here, innovation and people come together to shape the future."
• Phetra Ericsson, EVP Group HR, Com & EHS, Ovako
At Ovako in Hofors, this master thesis is your chance to dive deep into the microscopic world of steel - and explore how tiny structural differences can lead to major performance gains. Your mission? To investigate how different heat treatments and alloy compositions influence low-temperature creep behaviour - a key factor in ensuring long-term dimensional stability in critical components.
A thesis for those who want to connect structure to performance
Fasteners, joints, and other components often rely on maintaining their shape and strength under constant load. But even small, slow deformations - like creep - can compromise that integrity over time. In this thesis, you'll study how specific microstructures, such as pearlite, martensite and bainite, affect the creep resistance of steel at lower temperatures.
Through material testing and detailed microstructural analysis, you'll explore the relationships between alloying, heat treatment and time-dependent deformation. Your work will help identify which structures perform best - and why - so we can better tailor our materials to meet future engineering challenges.
You'll be based in Hofors, Sweden, with the possibility of spending time in Japan. Working closely with researchers at Ovako Group R&D, you'll be part of a team where scientific insight and industrial relevance go hand in hand.
Why choose Ovako?
If you're fascinated by how steel behaves at the microscopic level - and want to translate that knowledge into real-world improvements - this is the project for you. At Ovako, you'll find a research-driven environment where curiosity is encouraged, knowledge is shared, and your contribution truly matters.
And you'll do it all in a workplace where people, materials and sustainability are in constant focus - a pretty great combo, if you ask us.
Is this you?
To thrive in this thesis, we think you are curious, structured and motivated by understanding the science behind performance. You might be in the final stages of your studies in materials science, metallurgy or mechanical engineering - ideally with a focus on heat treatment, microstructure or creep behaviour.
Experience with metallographic analysis, microstructure quantification and material testing is a plus. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is expected - as is an interest in applied research with global relevance.
Information & terms
Compensation and support
Doing your thesis at Ovako means becoming part of a company where high ambitions meet genuine care for people and the planet. We offer compensation based on academic credits and can often assist with accommodation during your thesis period. We also support travel to and from our sites, as well as trips back to your university for supervision or related meetings.
International opportunity
During your thesis, there is also the exciting possibility to spend time in Japan as part of Ovako's global R&D collaboration. This gives you valuable international exposure and the chance to connect with colleagues in our wider steel group.
Recruitment process
Selection is ongoing. During the process, you'll meet potential supervisors, relevant managers and other key stakeholders. The recruitment will include ability tests, interviews and reference checks.
About Ovako
At Ovako, we specialize in clean, high quality engineering steel tailored to the needs of customers in the bearing, transport, and manufacturing sectors. Our high-quality steel, based on 97% recycled steel, not only ensures lightweight and resilient products but also enables more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. With 2600 dedicated employees and a global presence spanning over 30 countries, along with approximately EUR 1.1 billion in sales, Ovako, a subsidiary of Sanyo Special Steel and a proud member of Nippon Steel Corporation, stands at the forefront of the steel industry. Our purpose is clear: Together we create steel for a decarbonized society.
and http://www.nipponsteel.com/ Ersättning
