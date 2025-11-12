Industrial Relations Officer/Business Developer
Lunds universitet, MAX IV / Administratörsjobb / Lund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund
2025-11-12
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds universitet, MAX IV i Lund
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Industrial Relations Office
The industrial relations team is responsible for the MAX IV activities towards industry.
We are assisting industrial users and are actively promoting the facility towards different industry sectors together with our collaboration partners, such as universities, mediator companies and institutes. We are a team of five persons working closely with the beamline scientists, the Access & Collaborations group, management, and our external partners to create value for industry through the tools available at MAX IV.
MAX IV is looking for an Industrial Relations Officer/Business Developer that will take part in developing and driving the industrial user program at MAX IV.
We are developing our internal services as well as a strong network of partnerships that will help us guide Swedish and international companies to the experimental capabilities at MAX IV. We are engaging industry both directly through our offers at MAX IV and through external activities towards all relevant industry sectors in the Nordics. We are currently strengthening our activities within advanced imaging techniques with this new position.
Your main work tasks will be
- Coordinate and drive customer activities within the industrial relations office and identify and engage in strategic collaborations
- Work with Swedish and Nordic stakeholders to create an 'ecosystem' of academic and commercial partners around MAX IV to provide industry with an easy and high-quality access to synchrotron based methods
- Guide potential customers to the right techniques and support them during their journey at MAX IV
- Develop new offers and business models for industrial use at MAX IV together with the beamline teams and our industrial user community
- Take active part in developing and driving the work within the industrial relations team.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- You have a solid scientific background with a Ph.D. degree within natural sciences or engineering
- You have first-hand experience using large-scale research infrastructures such as synchrotrons or neutron facilities, preferably within imaging techniques
- You can express yourself freely in both spoken and written English
Below are seen as merits
- You have a background from an industrial research group or from an academic research environment with extensive industrial collaborations
- Business development and sales experience
- Strong interest in science communication
- Existing network within science communities
- You understand and can communicate in Swedish.
As a person you are an outgoing and socially skilled person with a keen interest to guide companies in their effort to solve R&D challenges with the help of the advanced research tools available at MAX IV. You have strong communication and interpersonal skills thus are capable of establishing trustworthy relations and create the necessary partnerships. You proactively reach out to others and foster an open and inclusive atmosphere. Adapt quickly and constructively to changing circumstances and remain positive and solution-oriented even under pressure.
What we offer
When you join us at MAX IV, you step into a world of cutting-edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientists from all over the world and generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development and respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supportive environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
Our Recruitment Process
Initial online interviews will take place before Christmas. There will be a pause in the recruitment process over the winter break and the process will continue in mid-January with on site interviews.
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-university http://www.sweden.se https://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careerjobs/comp_and_benefits/
Probation period may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts. Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2025/2922". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lunds universitet, MAX IV Kontakt
Magnus Larsson magnus.larsson@maxiv.lu.se +46462226587 Jobbnummer
9600304