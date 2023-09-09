Industrial Machine Vision Engineer
Northvolt has an exciting assignment for an Industrial Machine Vision to join the Industrial Automation group in Skellefteå.
You will collaborate with a cross-functional group of experts from automation, control, materials flow, factory design, software engineering and machine learning to design and implement software systems which allow us to implement a highly automated production process, collect complete data from both manufacturing and battery systems, and develop innovative applications which optimize our processes and products.
We are looking for professionals with experience in the field of Machine Vision, in a combination of Software and Hardware: calibration, cameras, lenses, lighting, MSA, commissioning and troubleshooting.
Skills & Requirements:
Degree in Electronic/Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering, or similar.
Strong understanding of engineering fundamentals and ability to apply them toward manufacturing process development.
Expertise with the most common vision and measurement systems: Cognex, Keyence, Teledyne, Dalsa, Basler, LMI Technology, etc.
Practical knowledge of cameras, lenses, optics, lighting, and other image capture and processing.
Experience C/C++ and Python. Experience with real-time systems and generic programming is highly desirable.
Familiar with communication protocols like EtherCAT, Profinet, TCP/IP, and I/O.
Experience in document preparation and presentation (Trial report, action plan, new project presentation, etc.). Så ansöker du
