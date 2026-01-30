Industrial Lead, Lund
2026-01-30
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! We have delivered several groundbreaking products and look forward to pioneering many more.
The industrialization area is a critical part when it comes to bringing new products to the market. We are now looking for a new co-worker with a strong drive, great flexibility and curiosity who can be the bridge between the development projects and volume production.
Who is your future team?
You will be a part of a team consisting of 28 dedicated Industrial Leads divided between three team managers. The IL team is a driven team with a mix of both junior and senior team members. Our strength lies not only in the individual competence of each team member but also in the open working environment and strong, prestige less collaboration within our team.
The Industrial Lead team is a part of the Global Industrialization organization within Operations, which also includes Production, Test & Quality Engineers.
The group is responsible for the industrialization of new products, supporting production and introducing product changes. Collaborative partners include R&D, contract manufacturers, configuration & logistic centers, and other functions within Operations.
What you'll do here as Industrial Lead?
Axis is the market leader in our industry. To be able to continue to grow, it is crucial to have an inventive product portfolio but also a smooth product launch and fast volume ramp-up.
The Industrial Lead has a key role to achieve this as we are responsible for coordinating and driving production and supply chain related activities within product development projects. The goal for our team is to plan and execute a successful product ramp-up with the right quality and cost and then hand over a robust supply chain to our line organization.
The role includes visits to our contract manufacturers, up to 20 days a year.
In this role your responsibilities will be to:
* Plan, coordinate, and drive industrialization activities to secure an efficient and smooth production ramp-up.
* Have an overview of the industrialization process and its critical path. At the same time have the ability to dig into the details when necessary.
* Coordinate and lead our test- and production builds at our global contract manufacturers.
* Contribute to detect quality-, sourcing- and production risks. Own and illustrate the industrialization risks and pro-actively take action to manage these.
* Participate and set demands from a Supply Chain perspective during reviews of new products.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We believe you are a collaborative team player with good communication skills. You can easily work across organizational borders, building strong relationships with key stakeholders. You have a big interest in technology and a passion for problem solving as well as a strong personal drive and self-leadership skills. You are also able to see both details as well as the big picture.
To succeed in this role, we also believe you have:
* A university degree or equivalent education within a relevant field
* A few years of experience within industrialization, manufacturing and/or supply chain
* Experience working in projects and improvement activities
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
Find out more about the position from the recruiting manager, Anna Szatmari, at +46 46 272 1800 Ersättning
