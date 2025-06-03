Industrial Engineer Project Leader
We are a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where we all are expected to make a difference. We believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths. Our goal is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled, do you want to shape the future with us?
Our world is in the midst of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. At Qvantum, we have developed a solution to tackle a difficult challenge that no one has been able to solve before - how to enable the many people in the big cities to live a life without dependence on fossil fuels for heating and cooling at an affordable price. We have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks. The next generation of heat pumps are not only very energy efficient but also designed to be an active node in the electrical grid. Qvantum has developed a series of new capabilities for this purpose including our heat pump to grid (HP2G), flexready®, thermal battery and digital doctor features.
We are currently more than 350 colleagues, located in 8 different countries, and we continue to grow at a rapid pace. With factories in Sweden and Hungary, multiple R&D centres and world class specialist competencies in heat pump hardware & software development, energy systems and industrialization we are aiming to become one of the leading players in our segment in Europe.
We invite you to an exciting company building journey filled with development opportunities and an inclusive work environment that encourages professional and personal development together with dynamic and forward-thinking colleagues! Join Us!
About the role
We are seeking a driven and innovative Industrial Engineer to join our rapidly scaling heat pump manufacturing operations. As we expand towards producing 50,000 units annually, you will play a pivotal role in optimizing production processes, integrating advanced manufacturing systems, and driving continuous improvement initiatives. You will work cross-functionally to ensure efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality production as we transition from scale-up to large-scale manufacturing.
Key Responsibilities
Analyze, design, and optimize manufacturing workflows and production layouts to support scale-up goals.
Implement lean manufacturing principles to eliminate waste, reduce cycle time, and improve throughput.
Collaborate with production, R&D, and supply chain teams to introduce new product lines and production technologies.
Lead time studies, capacity planning, and equipment utilization analysis.
Support automation projects, including robotics and Industry 4.0 integration.
Develop standard operating procedures (SOPs), work instructions, and training documentation for production staff.
Conduct root cause analyses and implement corrective actions to resolve production bottlenecks or quality issues.
Contribute to sustainability initiatives by optimizing energy usage and minimizing material waste in production processes.
Supervise equipment development phases with suppliers, manage local & international suppliers through all phases of projects (FMEA, RFI, RFQ, FAT-Pre acceptance, SAT-Final acceptance etc.)
Perform the manufacturability analysis of New Products, process and technologies
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Industrial Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in industrial or process engineering (within high-volyme manufacturing environment is positive)
Proven knowledge of lean manufacturing, Six Sigma, or similar methodologies.
Experience with CAD software, production simulation tools, and data analysis (e.g., Power BI, Excel, Python, SCADA).
Strong understanding of automation, supply chain interactions, and production systems.
Preferred Experience: Background in HVAC, home energy systems
Experience with ERP and MES systems (e.g., SAP, Siemens Opcenter).
Exposure to working in a scale-up or fast-growing production environment.
Fluent in English; Swedish is a plus.
