Industrial Engineer Process At Battery Production
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-09-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
In Battery Production we have installed high volume series production of Battery packs, Modules, two prototype lines for batteries and a line for the series production of VCB cables. We are in a phase where we train and build competence to manufacture Battery packs, Modules and cabling for tomorrow's e-mobility products.
About Us
At Scania, we are driving the future of sustainable transport solutions. Our commitment to innovation and excellence shapes everything we do, from creating cutting-edge products to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment. As part of our Battery Production team, you'll play a key role in transforming the electric mobility landscape, helping to develop sustainable solutions that make a difference for future generations.
Key Responsibilities
Strive for excellence within our global battery production network, with our first plant in Sweden serving as your primary platform.
Actively support initiatives to ensure zero deviation introductions and maintain high standards of quality and efficiency.
Champion DFA principles, merging production processes with product design to deliver solutions that are not only efficient but also forward-thinking.
Collaborate closely with both production facilities and R&D teams to foster innovation and improve processes.
Develop strategies that enhance productivity, reduce costs, and maximize resource use.
Work in cross-functional teams to address technical challenges and implement best practices.
Understand and balance the needs of both external and internal customers, acting as an advocate for their interests.
Participate in continuous improvement initiatives to further optimize assembly processes.
What We're Looking For
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or a related field.
Proven experience in battery production or related industries.
Strong background in process engineering, with a deep understanding of Product Development and DFA principles.
Strategic thinker with a passion for problem-solving and continuous improvement.
Familiarity with Product Introduction management tools such as P-FMEA and ergonomic assessments.
Experience in SAFe and agile methodologies is a plus.
Fluency in Swedish and English; additional languages are an advantage.
Why Scania?
Join a company that values diversity and inclusion and encourages employees to share their ideas and insights.
Be part of a collaborative and supportive environment where your growth and well-being matter.
Contribute to the development of innovative electric vehicles, making a real impact on the future of transportation.
Enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package.
Benefit from Scania's commitment to work-life balance, flexible working options when possible, our own commuting service, and professional development.
At Scania, we believe diversity fuels innovation
We encourage applicants of all backgrounds and genders to bring their unique perspectives to our team. Your voice matters here, and together, we'll create sustainable solutions for a better future.
Ready to make a difference in the world of eMobility?
Apply now and become a key player in Scania's Battery Production team!
Recruiting Manager
I try to be clear in my role as a manager and in my expectations, while providing support and experience when needed. I am convinced that we as leaders need to be present and increasingly so when we have intensive phases where we support and guide our groups.
I expect all of us to be analytical and to take in other points of view before making decisions, and to be able to let go of our initial convictions if proven wrong. This requires us to be humble, yet steady.
It is important that we all have the ability to see the overall picture and pull in the same general direction, even if we choose different paths.
I want to create a working place where we mix innovation, customer focus, experience, humility and humor with a big pinch of team spirit to grow the global engineering culture and successful product introductions. We will succeed together with our colleagues at R&D, purchasing, marketing etc as it is impossible to win if we do not work as a well-tuned orchestra.
More information
If you want to know more about the roles & responsibilities, please contact:
Group Manager Peter Franzén, peter.franzen@scania.com
Application
Your application must include a personal letter, CV, and grades. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. A background check may be done for this position. Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis. Apply via scania.com/career as soon as possible, but not later than 2024-10-04. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8911995