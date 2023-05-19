Industrial Engineer
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Industrial Engineer to join our passionate Cylindrical team in Västerås. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale, highly automated European Battery Factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
The person with this position will be responsible for leading short-term and long-term tactical improvement of factory design, capacity optimization, cost reduction. You will develop and analyse potential factory layouts, execute change to optimize manufacturing capacities, as well as design manufacturing and assembly processes and material flow throughout the factory.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Shape the future of material handling in the battery manufacturing environment by creating the best solution concepts with suppliers in the design phase for material flow automation systems in advanced factories
Coordinate and execute the design work of the equipment together with the suppliers and with other Northvolt departments (e.g. Construction, Strategy, Process, Purchasing, Digitalization, and Manufacturing)
Design and optimize manufacturing layout incorporating material flow and headcount allocation
Plan and establish capacity specs and targets (cycle time analysis)
Work in factory simulation to validate line capacities and develop flow paths by use of technologies such as AGV, conveyors, ASRS etc
The person we are looking for has extensive skillsets in the relevant field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging projects within high-speed manufacturing.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Bachelor's or Master's degree in mechanical, industrial or electrical engineering or equivalent
Experience in implementation of advanced technical projects and automation systems in a production environment
Knowledge in Overall Equipment Effect (OEE), capacity planning, cycle time analysis
Experience in the modern Operations Management principles: Lean, Kaizen, Six Sigma
Bonus points for:
Excellent English written and oral skills
Strong skills in communication and stakeholder management
Good analytical skills and the ability to apply logical thinking to resolve faults and issues with appropriate corrections and measures
Focus on quality and getting delivery first time right
Ability to guide the team in time management, and the attitude to foster a productive and passionate culture.
