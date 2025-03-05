Industrial Designer
2025-03-05
Why Join Us?
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our solutions.
About the Role:
We're at an exciting stage in our journey-growing rapidly and expanding our Product & Development team in Stockholm to build a vibrant hub for innovation, product design, and technology. This is a unique opportunity to join a thriving organization where you can help shape the future of assistive communication, defining how we work and delivering impactful solutions for our users.
We are building a culture of empowered, collaborative teams who are passionate about helping individuals with disabilities find their voice and connect with the world. Our teams thrive on trust, collaboration, and a positive environment where everyone lead and contributes. We deeply understand the people we serve, empathize with their challenges, and use our expertise to make a real difference.
As an Industrial Designer, you'll be an integral part of the Product & Development team, applying your industrial design expertise to solve complex challenges in medical device design. With a strong background in product development you'll collaborate closely with design and engineering teams to create seamless and innovative solutions. Your focus will be on bringing new products from concept to production while continuously improving and refining existing products to meet the highest standards.
In this role, you will:
Coordinate with engineers and designers to define the design approach and build prototypes for testing, mock-ups, and functional models.
Interface with external resources, such as prototype houses and contract manufacturers, to support product development.
Provide leadership in system/subassembly projects, assigning work, resolving problems, and mentoring engineering team members.
Support manufacturing, evaluate field issues, and assist with new product startup activities, with occasional domestic and international travel as required.
Estimate, manage, and report time for multiple tasks, while developing and maintaining project work schedules.
What We're Looking For:
We're looking for an Industrial Designer who thrives in a collaborative environment that brings a creative, problem-solving mindset to every challenge. You'll play a key role in cross-functional teams, contributing to projects while aligning designs with client needs and business goals. We believe that you are a strong communicator with a passion for delivering innovative high-quality solutions.
Key Skills and Requirements:
10+ years of experience and demonstrated ability to apply systems engineering concepts, including machine controls and I/O systems to product development.
Proficiency in 3D CAD (SolidWorks), Adobe Suite, and Microsoft Project, with expertise in prototyping, product configuration, and visualization.
Solid knowledge of manufacturing processes, green design principles, and interface design, with skills in visualizing research results.
Proven ability to estimate and track budgets for large-scale projects, ensuring deadlines and quality standards are met.
Advanced knowledge of medical technologies, regulated environments and business fundamentals.
Our Values:
At Tobii Dynavox, our mission guides what we do, and our values guide us in how we do it. Across the organization, we are committed to being Collaborative, Considerate, Curious and Courageous. We build a trusting environment where every team member prioritizes our customers with empathy and insight. Bold ideas and learning lead to impactful solutions. Driven by curiosity, we continuously challenge the status quo to create meaningful, customer-focused solutions for our customers.
What We Offer:
At Tobii Dynavox, we believe in empowering individuals - including our employees - to reach their full potential. Here's what makes us unique:
Purpose-Driven Work: Join a company that transforms lives by giving a voice to those with communication challenges. Every day, your work makes a meaningful and concrete impact.
"Yes, and..." Flexibility: Build a rewarding career AND enjoy time with loved ones. We offer flexible work options so you don't have to choose between personal and professional goals.
Growth and Development: Whether you're advancing your skills or growing your career, we invest in your future with training, learning opportunities, and internal growth paths.
Inclusive and Supportive Culture: Work in a collaborative, caring environment where diversity and individuality are valued. You'll feel connected to both your team and our global community.
A Global Leader with Heart: Be part of an innovative, forward-thinking company that combines experience and cutting-edge solutions with a mission to change lives.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556914-7563)
Löjtnantsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
115 50 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9204600