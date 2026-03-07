Industrial Design Lead
About Layr Technologies AB
Layr is a Swedish technology company focused on premium consumer electronics and licensed product collaborations. We work at the intersection of industrial design, product engineering, and global commercial partnerships to bring high-quality hardware products to market.
Role Overview
The Industrial Design Lead will be responsible for leading the aesthetic and functional development of consumer electronic products from concept through production. The role involves close collaboration with engineering, manufacturing partners, and commercial teams to ensure design excellence and production feasibility.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead end-to-end industrial design development from concept to production
• Develop product design language and brand-aligned design systems
• Create 3D CAD models and production-ready design files
• Collaborate with engineering teams to ensure design feasibility
• Work directly with manufacturers to refine tooling and production details
• Conduct material, finish, and ergonomics research
• Oversee prototyping and iteration cycles
• Ensure product consistency across hardware ecosystem
• Manage design timelines and deliverables
Required Qualifications
• Proven experience in industrial design, preferably in consumer electronics or hardware products
• Strong portfolio demonstrating production-ready hardware products
• Advanced proficiency in CAD software (SolidWorks, Fusion 360, Rhino, or equivalent)
• Experience working with international manufacturers
• Strong understanding of materials, manufacturing processes, and tooling constraints
• Experience taking products from concept to mass production
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Industrial Design or related field
Compensation
Salary in accordance with experience or Swedish employment standards
