Implementation Specialist - Norway
Intric AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intric AB i Stockholm
About Intric
Intric is accelerating its growth, backed by new funding and strong demand from both existing and new customers.
Our platform, Intric.ai, is transforming how work gets done - particularly within the public sector and among organizations that prioritize data sovereignty. We make advanced AI accessible, secure, and practical. Today, we hold a market-leading position within our niche, and we are continuing to scale across Europe.
We are now looking for an Implementation Specialist who wants to be part of building something meaningful from the ground up.
About the Role
As an Implementation Specialist, you play a critical role in ensuring our customers succeed with Intric. You are the bridge between our platform and the organizations that rely on it.
Your focus is not only on understanding customer needs, but on translating those needs into real, value-creating implementations. You educate, guide, and inspire users to adopt AI in ways that meaningfully improve their daily work.
This is a hands-on role where you work closely with customers, internal teams, and subject-matter experts to ensure smooth onboarding, strong engagement, and long-term success.
What You'll Do
Lead customer onboarding and implementation projects from start to finish
Educate and inspire users on how to leverage the platform effectively
Analyze customer workflows and identify opportunities where AI can create efficiency and impact
Facilitate seamless integration of Intric into day-to-day operations
Collaborate with customer stakeholders and internal product teams to ensure successful outcomes
Drive engagement and long-term adoption by building strong, trust-based relationships
Who You Are
You are someone who enjoys working closely with people while understanding systems and processes at a deeper level.
You:
Communicate complex ideas clearly and persuasively
Have a service-oriented and pedagogical mindset
Learn new technology quickly and feel comfortable navigating digital tools
Are curious about how organizations operate and enjoy understanding workflows
Thrive in collaborative environments and work well with experts across different domains
Take ownership and proactively drive projects forward
Must-Haves
Strong communication skills in English and Norwegian both written and verbal
Experience working with customers in a consultative or implementation-focused role
Ability to understand and map business processes
High level of structure, ownership, and follow-through
Genuine interest in AI and how technology can improve real-world operations
Why Join Intric
Rapid career development in a fast-moving sector
Competitive compensation package including salary and stock options
Ownership and influence: bring your ideas to life
Be part of a visionary team shaping the future of AI in Europe
Practical Information
Location: Primarily remote with occasional travel to the local office or regional hubs
Travel: Regular travel within Norway and occasional cross-market collaboration
Benefits
Competitive salary and stock options
25 days of paid vacation
Wellness allowance
Rapid career development in a fast-growing AI company
Culture at Intric
At Intric, we are building secure AI solutions for organizations that truly matter. We work with governments and enterprises where quality, responsibility, and trust are non-negotiable.
We value ownership, high standards, and thoughtful execution. Titles matter less than contribution. If you see something that can be improved, you take initiative. If something is unclear, you ask questions. If a customer faces a challenge, you lean in.
We combine ambition with collaboration. We move fast, but we care deeply about doing things right. As we continue scaling across Europe, every team member plays a meaningful role in shaping both the company and the culture. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intric AB
(org.nr 559308-3743)
Luntmakargatan 34 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9802491