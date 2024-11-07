Implementation Manager - Dynamics D365 Platform
2024-11-07
Introduction
Are you ready to be at the forefront of a transformative journey? Scania is evolving from a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a leader in sustainable transport solutions. We are heavily investing in Microsoft D365 to support our global network, and we need passionate individuals to join our dedicated Dynamics Platform team.
Why this role matters
As an Implementation Manager within our Dynamics D365 Platform team, you will play a pivotal role in our transformation to a globally unified ERP system. You will lead the charge in implementing D365 across our diverse business units, ensuring seamless integration and alignment with our strategic goals.
What you will do
Drive and coordinate implementation activities, ensuring smooth internal coordination and stakeholder alignment.
Act as the primary point of contact during the implementation phase, ensuring a smooth handover to support.
Understand market-specific configuration requirements and ensure they are met.
Identify and escalate resource needs to ensure adherence to the implementation plan.
Maintain transparency and alignment by disseminating implementation plans to relevant stakeholders.
Conduct regular meetings to ensure timely implementation in line with priorities and delivery dates.
Collaborate closely with Business Analysts and Product Owners to align with the development roadmap.
Synchronize business process development with functional development and system implementation.
Participate in acceptance testing to ensure quality standards and user requirements are met.
Work proactively with the team to continuously improve our methods.
We offer
A chance to be part of a transformative journey in a leading global company.
Opportunities for continuous learning and skill enhancement.
A collaborative and innovative work environment.
The opportunity to make a significant impact on our digital transformation journey.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent work experience.
Strong understanding of business issues, processes, and outcomes.
Excellent persuasion and influencing skills.
Proven experience in project management, including scope, resources, time, cost, quality, risk, and communications.
Proficiency in Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a strategic imperative.
Join us at Scania and be a part of redefining the future of transportation solutions. Your expertise in D365 will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of our organization, streamlining processes, enhancing collaboration, and driving innovation.
More information
A background check might be conducted for this position.
