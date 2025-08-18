Immunologist
2025-08-18
Job description
Immunologist for future opportunities
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
We are always looking for exceptional talent to join our growing team. While we may not have an immediate opening for an Immunologist, we are interested in hearing from passionate and skilled professionals who want to contribute in this area.
We invite you to submit a spontaneous application if you are a research-focused immunologist who is passionate about translating scientific discoveries into clinical applications. The ideal candidate would serve as a key expert and resource for our clients, providing invaluable guidance on the immunological aspects of next-generation therapies.
Randstad Life Sciences specializes in competencies within the Life Science sector. As a consultant with us, you receive a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures you get varied and developmental assignments at different companies across various industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is a priority, and you are offered a large network as well as many social activities.
The length, scope, and exact responsibilities of assignments vary depending on the client and the specific role. Since this is a spontaneous application to cover future needs, we have not set a specific assignment length, but on average, assignments last for about 6 months.
Responsibilities
The responsibilities might vary depending on the client and assignment, but it may include:
Serve as a subject matter expert in immunology for our clients and its partners.
Provide scientific and technical guidance on the immunological components of cell and gene therapy programs.
Contribute to the design and development of analytical methods and assays to assess immune responses to therapeutic candidates.
Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams, including molecular biologists, process development scientists, and quality assurance specialists.
Contribute to the strategic planning and execution of projects by providing expert insight on immunological aspects.
Stay current with the latest advancements in the field of immunology and advanced therapies development.
Maintain accurate records and documentation in accordance with internal protocols and regulatory standards.
If you believe your skills and experience are a strong fit for us, we encourage you to express your interest. Please submit your CV detailing your relevant experience. We will keep your profile on file and reach out if a suitable opportunity arises.
Qualifications
We're looking for individuals with a strong background and deep expertise in immunology. The ideal candidate will have:
A PhD in Immunology, Cell Biology, or a related field.
Proven experience in a research or industry setting, with a strong focus on immunology.
Knowledge of the immune system's role in the context of cell and gene therapies (e.g., immunogenicity, alloreactivity, CAR T-cell therapy, etc.).
Experience with a range of immunological techniques, such as flow cytometry, ELISA, ELISpot, and cell-based assays.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a collaborative, fast-paced environment.
Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to explain complex scientific concepts to both scientific and non-scientific audiences.
Experience in a BSL-2 lab environment and familiarity with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standards is a plus.
About the company
