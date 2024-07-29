IE Specialist - UPS, Järfälla
2024-07-29
Job Summary
The position is responsible for providing support to numerous groups within the IE function. He/She assists in conducting data gathering and analysis to support the work measurement and operational planning activities of the IE Supervisors. This position compiles data, develops reports, conducts periodic audits, and produces forecasts. He/She participates in time study and operational improvement activities.
Responsibilities:
Gathers and analyzes data necessary to develop work measurement
Maintains data within operating plans to highlight conditions and areas for potential change.
Verifies the proper application of work measurement to ensure accuracy.
Conducts audits to identify areas and processes not in compliance with standards.
Discusses and records non-compliant exceptions.
Develops action plans and obtains management corrective action commitments.
Assesses the impact of long and short range forecasts on operating plans.
Responds to ad hoc reporting and analysis requests and utilizes various programs to compile statistical reports.
Maintains forecasts, operating plans, and tracking spreadsheets for future reference.
Develops annual staffing projections based on trends.
Qualifications:
2-3 Years Logistics Experience - Required
Industrial Engineering experience - Required
Bachelor's Degree or International equivalent in Engineering or related field - Required
Understanding of operational barriers and failures, and identifies/improves designs, methods, processes, and flows through collaboration
Technical minded with ability to resolve issues related to information systems reporting, report generation and storage, customized reports, and data integration, and writes complex queries and creates databases as needed
Experience using advanced Access and Excel functionalities, (Pivot tables, V-look ups, database creation/maintenance, etc.) - Preferred
Availability to work flexible shift hours, including weekends and travel - Preferred
Location: UPS Center in Sweden, Järfälla
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare United Parcel Service Sweden AB
(org.nr 556109-4532)
175 43 JÄRFÄLLA Jobbnummer
