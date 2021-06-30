ICT Business Relationship Manager for Group IT Market - Ericsson AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
ICT Business Relationship Manager for Group IT Market
Ericsson AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-30
As the tech firm that created the mobile world, and with more than 54,000 patents to our name, we've made it our business to make a mark. When joining our team at Ericsson you are empowered to learn, lead and perform at your best, shaping the future of technology. This is a place where you're welcomed as your own perfectly unique self, and celebrated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Are you in?
Come, and be where it begins.
Our Exciting Opportunity
We are now looking for a Business Relationship Manager to join our exciting and result-oriented team. Collaborating with the Head of Market Area IT, the role will be establishing and managing business relationships with members of the Group IT Leadership Team, as well as towards the CIO Office.
The main purpose of the role is to improve the end-to-end performance and business value of IT, working close to the IT leadership team. With this position we offer an outstanding opportunity to influence the strategic Group IT direction and accelerate execution, while providing a solid development platform for you at Ericsson.
You will
Establish and drive business relationships towards Central IT
Actively engage with stakeholders to drive business value realization
Represent and drive Market Area strategic demands towards Group IT
Represent IT Market Area in centrally driven programs
Manage and support execution of high priority pivotal initiatives
Be the liaison for Market Area IT organization
Group IT
Group IT is a digital partner within Ericsson, crafting insight, innovation and experience at the speed of business. Our objective is to support and drive Ericsson's Digital Transformation, as well as to manage the company's global IT environment, providing services to all of Ericsson's 100 000 employees in over 180 countries, every minute, every day. We in Group IT have over 5 BSEK yearly spend and 2 400 employees around the globe.
To be successful in the role you must have
Excellent academic track record from globally recognized business or engineering schools. Minimum B.Sc, but more advanced degrees (M.Sc. or MBA) is an advantage.
Around 5-7 years of relevant professional experience e.g. management consulting or similar; IT BRM experience is a merit
Good understand of Group IT processes will be beneficial.
Interest in and understanding of how to build business value through technology
Excellent command of business English
Analytical skills
Interpersonal, communication and engagement skills
High integrity and ability to engage, encourage, and influence people
A solution oriented personality with focus on results and outcomes
A personality that is flexible and open to change, able to manage complexity and ambiguity
What 's in it for you?
Here at Ericsson, our culture is built on over a century of adventurous decisions. With us, you will no longer be dreaming of what the future holds - you will be redefining it. You won't develop for the status quo, but will build what replaces it. Joining us is a way to move your career in any direction you want; with hundreds of career opportunities in locations all over the world, in a place where co-creation and collaboration are embedded into the walls. You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority. Welcome to an inclusive, global company where your chance to create an impact is endless.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here
Please enclose your CV in English.
Due to the GDPR we cannot accept applications sent to email please apply with your CV and cover letter through the system.
Location: Stockhom, Sweden
Report to : Head of Market Area IT
Please send in your application in English as soon as possible since the process is ongoing.
In case of questions please contact the recruiter: Versha Sharma at versha.sharma@ericsson.com
Do you believe that an organization fostering an environment of cooperation and collaboration to execute with speed creates better business value? Do you value a culture of humanness, where fact based decisions are important and our people are encouraged to speak up? Do you believe that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation? At Ericsson, we do.
We provide equal employment opportunities without regard to race, color, gender, sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity and/or expression, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, religion, political opinion, nationality, ethnic background, social origin, social status, indigenous status, disability, age, union membership or employee representation and any other characteristic protected by local law or Ericsson's Code of Business Ethics.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || || Stockholm || [[mfield2]]
Job details: ICT Business Relationship Manager
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Ericsson AB
Kistagången 6
16440 Kista
Jobbnummer
5839442
