ICT Architect (725792)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-10-19
About this opportunity
Are you passionate to use the latest networking & cloud technologies to drive and improve productivity and efficiency? Do you thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment that includes multitasking? If the answer to these questions is yes, we should talk!
We are seeking an experienced Architect to join our Service Architecture Design team, part of Service Area Networks (SAN) Lab Operations. Our scope is to transform the infrastructure service delivery in global standardized Information & Communication Technology (ICT) environments based on software defined automated services with the aim to enable consumption of services through either a portal or application programming interface (API). This would enable further automation in our consumers' organizations, not to mention different R&D units within Ericsson.
Part of our exciting journey ahead, we're seeking a new colleague to reinforce our Service Architecture Design team's capabilities in area of architecture design for automated network services, with focus on requirements engineering and high-level design processes. Our team works in close collaboration with all architects and operations engineers with strive to provide our DevOps teams as well as the network operations community with robust, scalable and protocol compliant architecture designs for network services.
Are you our next colleague?
What you will do
In this role, you will join our group of skilled and multi-functional team. In addition, you will have the opportunity to:
Support service design and development activities, from pre-study to in-production in a corporate data center environment
Act as main technical interface for stakeholders and development teams at an architecture and system level as well as network automation
Lead assignments together with other architects to ensure end-to-end architectural integration
Follow a requirement-based approach and architectural system design for the network and network security domain
Apply requirements engineering's standard methodologies during system design and aligning to Ericsson's requirements engineering processes
You will bring
Your personal qualities are important for us, and we believe you are curious, innovative and adapt quickly to change. We are looking for people with passion and experience in network operations and/or network security operations, as well as in systems engineering in any part of the Information & Communications Technology domain. Since, we believe you have several years of experience, you know how it is to work in teams, collaborate and share knowledge with other to find solutions and reach result.
In addition, we believe you have:
University degree in a related technical field or the equivalent level of knowledge
Deep understanding of network technologies with Juniper or equivalent: routing/ switching, firewall, BGP/MPLS infrastructures, IP services
Understanding of requirement engineering concept
Excellent competence in secure architectural system and service design
Understanding of development practices such as Python; REST API's and JSON; Perl; Ansible, YAML, GIT/Gerrit
Understanding of cloud technologies such as: Openstack, VMWare, Kubernetes
Experience in lean and agile ways of working and its implementation in large organizations
Understanding of Ericsson's global network infrastructure and experience with Service Architecture Design are considered a merit
People leadership experience such as team leader and/or scrum master is a merit
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like. This role is based in Kista Stockholm, Sweden. Don't hesitate to apply as applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates. For questions or thoughts contact Monal Jain monal.jain@ericsson.com
