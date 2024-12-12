IAM Specialist
Are you ready to take on the challenge where your work really matters to the whole company? If you are creative, business driven and customer obsessed, our exciting fintech company might be the right place for you. Resurs is now looking for an IAM Specialist focusing on Access management to join a newly established IAM team.
Get an idea of the role
We are seeking a highly skilled IAM Specialist with a strong focus on Access Management to join our team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, implementing, and managing access control solutions to ensure the security and integrity of our systems and data. As an IAM specialist for our access management, we expect you to:
• Develop and maintain access management policies and procedures in collaboration with our third-party supplier.
• Administer and maintain Active Directory and EntraID environments in collaboration with our third-party supplier.
• Implement and manage user accounts, groups, and access permissions.
• Monitor and troubleshoot Active Directory and EntraID issues.
• Perform regular system audits and security assessments.
• Collaborate with IT, third-party supplier and security teams to integrate identity management solutions.
• Develop and maintain documentation for system configurations and procedures.
• Stay current with industry trends and best practices in identity management.
• Provide support and troubleshooting for IAM-related issues.
On a personal level
To succeed in this role, we believe you need:
• As a person we see you as flexible and independent with a desire to collaborate.
• Problem solving and decision making - deals with complex issues, develops solutions to remove barriers and uses judgment to make sound and dependable decisions.
• Ability to adjust quickly to changing priorities and make quick decisions with information on hand.
• You need to have a strong understanding of identity and access management principles
• You will need to have proven experience, 2-3 years, in managing Active Directory and EntraID environments.
• You are open and like to share your knowledge and experience with your colleagues. You are structured and driven and have an interest of always improving ways of working and routines. You will also be involved in the architecture and design within this domain together with our architects.
Additional Information:
In addition to this we also see the following as beneficial:
• English professional working proficiency.
• Proficiency with PowerShell scripting and automation.
• Relevant certifications (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator Associate) are a plus.
• Prior knowledge about Amazon Web Services as a Cloud Provider
If you enjoy brainstorming and collaborating with others to find solutions, gaining commitments and mandate when needed, taking ownership and lead to deliver value-based solutions in a Nordic environment, you are probably the right person for this position.
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
More than a job
Resurs has more than 40 years of experience in retail finance and is one of the leading niche banks in the Nordics. We help companies and private individuals with lending, savings and payments. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region. Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
