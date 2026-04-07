IAM Solution Architect
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-04-07
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Do you want to help shape the future of IAM in a complex, large-scale environment?
We are looking for a Senior IAM Solution Architect who can lead and align architecture across a system-of-systems landscape. In this role, you will work closely with architects and tech leads, supporting and guiding teams toward shared, scalable, and secure solutions.
You will operate in a SAFe context, connecting strategy with execution, building architectural runway, and enabling teams to deliver effectively.
This role is well suited for someone who prefers to lead through collaboration, clarity, and direction, rather than through detailed control or tool ownership.
Job Responsibilities
Lead and create alignment around IAM architecture across teams and ARTs
Define and evolve the IAM reference architecture and capability model
Translate ISO, NIST, and OWASP into practical architectural guidelines
Drive the development of Zero Trust and identity-centric security
Facilitate architecture forums, design reviews, and decision-making
Promote reuse, standardization, and shared capabilities
Ensure a balanced approach to security, compliance, and business needs
Collaborate with enterprise, security, platform, and product teams, as well as risk and compliance
Who You Are
You are an experienced solution architect who is comfortable working in complex environments and achieving results together with others.
Experience from architecture in large-scale, distributed environments
Familiar with SAFe or similar scaled agile ways of working
Good understanding of security standards such as ISO, NIST, and OWASP
Strong ability to facilitate, create alignment, and support decision-making
Able to combine strategic thinking with a pragmatic approach to delivery
Clear and structured communicator, both technical and business-oriented
Experience within IAM and understanding of Zero Trust principles
Why this role?
Opportunity to influence direction and solutions at scale
Work in a collaborative environment with experienced colleagues
Broad network across teams, platforms, and domains
Focus on long-term, sustainable architecture
This Is Us
IAM governance, part of IAM organization at Scania IT, primary focus is providing oversight, coordinate strategic direction, and policymaking to ensure that IAM aligns with business objectives, security goals and regulatory compliance for Scania and Traton.
The team consist of highly skilled colleagues and we strongly value collaboration and teamwork.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-04-26. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Björn Näslund, Group Manager, bjorn.naslund@scania.com
We look forward for your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9838531