HW Systems Manager
Saab AB / Chefsjobb / Järfälla Visa alla chefsjobb i Järfälla
2024-08-15
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Hardware Design at Naval Combat Systems is continuously expanding and we are now seeking an additional manager for our HW Systems Engineering section that we are splitting into two parts. We are looking for a manager with a passion for leadership, someone who takes joy and pride in develop your co-workers with respect to skills, performance and to stay healthy. You cooperate closely with your colleagues in other line sections including many project managers.
The focus areas in the two new sections will be divided based on our product expertise in 9LV, Trackfire and UTAAS. Each section will consist of around 15 highly skilled HW Systems Engineers as well as engineers with special competences in areas such as optics, materials, environmental and obsolescence.
Your main areas of responsibility will be:
* Delivery responsibility to our projects and product management
* Contribute in the hardware design management team
* Process, methods and tool management
* Design authority management in HW systems engineering
* Resource and competence planning
* Cost center budget and result
You will be part of the Hardware management team within Design in Business Unit Naval Combat Systems. Naval Combat Systems (NCS) supplies world-leading Command and Control systems, product and services to the armed forces. We operate globally with local sites in Sweden, Australia, Finland, Denmark and Germany. NCS is part of the Business Area Surveillance. The hardware department consists of 7 line sections and over 140 employees and consultants. You will be reporting to the Head of Hardware.
The position is based in Järfälla, Stockholm. Travel may be required, mainly to local sites within Sweden.
Your profile
To be successful in this role, we expect you to have very strong communication-, leadership- and change management skills. You must have the ability to challenge status quo and seek out new perspectives. You practice coaching and value driven leadership building relationships within the organisation. You are familiar with, or have a strong desire to take, the role as leader of leaders.
We envision a management team where each member contributes with their individual experiences and skills to create a dynamic environment. As a manager, you will demonstrate communicative leadership skills in order to create commitment and energy within the organisation. You lead by values, visions and goals, and are a leader that make changes happen - together with your team.
Required skills:
* A genuine interest and experience in leading and coaching people
* Master degree in engineering, or equivalent
* In-depth knowledge of hardware development
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Ability and interest in making improvements happen
Desired skills:
* Experience as a manager
* A background in Systems Engineering
* Good understanding of requirement handling
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_28290". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Surveillance AB Jobbnummer
8843283