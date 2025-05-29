Hvdc Service Hse Manager
2025-05-29
The Opportunity
We are seeking a Global HVDC Service HSE Manager to take a leading role in Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) within the HVDC Service management organization. Reporting to the Global Head of HSE HVDC, with a dotted line to the Head of the HVDC Service Organisation, this position is crucial in implementing HSE & Sustainability strategies while driving improvements in the HVDC HSE Operating System & processes.
You will be part of the HSE and Service Leadership teams, ensuring high compliance standards across globally distributed Local Service Centers. Your role will help shape and strengthen HSE governance, sustainability initiatives, and performance improvements across all HVDC Service locations.
How you'll make an impact
Lead and mentor the HVDC Service management team, fostering a strong HSE culture.
Develop and implement an HSE framework for HVDC Service in line with regulations and standards.
Oversee and support HSE Specialists at Local Service Centers to ensure consistent application of safety routines.
Conduct audits, inspections, and risk assessments to enhance safety measures and improve working conditions.
Promote the HVDC HSE Operating System and drive improvements to HSE-related processes.
Monitor and analyze Global HSE performance metrics, providing insights and recommendations for improvement.
Organize and lead regular HSE-focused meetings to ensure alignment on safety priorities and best practices.
Your Background
A bachelor's degree in engineering, environmental science, or a related field
Extensive experience in Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) within industrial or engineering environments.
Strong leadership and mentoring abilities to cultivate an engaged HSE-focused culture.
Proficiency in HSE regulations, compliance standards, and risk management frameworks.
Excellent communication and coordination skills across global teams and stakeholders.
Experience in implementing HSE digital solutions, including KPI tracking and incident reporting.
Professional certifications in HSE or sustainability practices (such as ISO 45001 or similar) are a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Louis Thompson louis.thompson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Hjort +46 10 7382986; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85; Leaders: Frank Hollestedt +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-24
